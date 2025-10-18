From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Kings 2.0 March and Rally
Date:
Saturday, October 18, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisble Santa Cruz County
Location Details:
San Lorenzo Park in Santa Cruz (You can use 137 Dakota Ave in your map app)
No Kings
**In America, we don’t put up with would-be kings.**
Join us on Saturday, October 18th at 10am in San Lorenzo Park for a short rally followed by a march through downtown Santa Cruz and back to the park again.
Grab everyone you know, you don't want to miss this. We broke records at the last No Kings event for the largest single day protest in American history and we are going to make this even bigger. Put your walking shoes on because our march route will be a mile long. Make sure to also bring water, sunscreen, a hat and anything else you might need for a two hour outdoor event.
MARCH SCHEDULE (please note subject to change):
10am Gather at San Lorenzo Park for Rally
10:30am March kicks off
11:45am March concludes in San Lorenzo Park
MARCH ROUTE
Start San Lorenzo Park
Right on Soquel
Right on Pacific Ave (all the way through downtown)
Right on Water St.
Right behind the County Building through the park
For more information: https://www.indivisiblesantacruzcounty.com/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 21, 2025 4:30PM
