No Kings 2.0 March and Rally

Date:

Saturday, October 18, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisble Santa Cruz County

Location Details:

San Lorenzo Park in Santa Cruz (You can use 137 Dakota Ave in your map app)

No Kings

**In America, we don’t put up with would-be kings.**

Join us on Saturday, October 18th at 10am in San Lorenzo Park for a short rally followed by a march through downtown Santa Cruz and back to the park again.



Grab everyone you know, you don't want to miss this. We broke records at the last No Kings event for the largest single day protest in American history and we are going to make this even bigger. Put your walking shoes on because our march route will be a mile long. Make sure to also bring water, sunscreen, a hat and anything else you might need for a two hour outdoor event.



MARCH SCHEDULE (please note subject to change):

10am Gather at San Lorenzo Park for Rally

10:30am March kicks off

11:45am March concludes in San Lorenzo Park



MARCH ROUTE

Start San Lorenzo Park

Right on Soquel

Right on Pacific Ave (all the way through downtown)

Right on Water St.

Right behind the County Building through the park

