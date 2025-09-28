top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco Labor & Workers Womyn

Women Scientists Speak Out for Feminism

Flyer for Women Scientists Speak Out for Feminism; All info in event description
original image (612x792)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, September 28, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk St (nr. Ellis), San Francisco
7 blocks from Civic Center BART; near Muni lines 5, 19, 31, 38, 49
Wheelchair accessible entrance

Also on Zoom (Register: https://bit.ly/women-scientists-9-28)
Women working in scientific fields continue to fight marginalization and discrimination.

Join an astrophysicist and retired biologist for a discussion on:

- Unrecognized contributions of women scientists

- Why input and participation by women, people of color, LGBTQ+ folks, and others underrepresented in science research is crucial

- The importance of international scientific cooperation

Speakers:

Sara Petty — Astrophysicist researching how galaxies formed, mentor for marginalized students, past U.S. delegate for Women in Physics, advocate for women and the LGBTQ community in physics and astronomy

Stephania Widger — Retired cell biologist who grew large scale insect cell proteins in bio reactors, advocate for equal benefits for LGBTQ lab workers, mezzo soprano who has performed with Bay Area opera companies

For more information: 415-864-1278, bayareafsp [at] socialism.com
For more information: https://socialism.com/san-francisco
Added to the calendar on Sat, Sep 20, 2025 12:29PM
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
