Women Scientists Speak Out for Feminism
Date:
Sunday, September 28, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk St (nr. Ellis), San Francisco
7 blocks from Civic Center BART; near Muni lines 5, 19, 31, 38, 49
Wheelchair accessible entrance
Also on Zoom (Register: https://bit.ly/women-scientists-9-28)
Women working in scientific fields continue to fight marginalization and discrimination.
Join an astrophysicist and retired biologist for a discussion on:
- Unrecognized contributions of women scientists
- Why input and participation by women, people of color, LGBTQ+ folks, and others underrepresented in science research is crucial
- The importance of international scientific cooperation
Speakers:
Sara Petty — Astrophysicist researching how galaxies formed, mentor for marginalized students, past U.S. delegate for Women in Physics, advocate for women and the LGBTQ community in physics and astronomy
Stephania Widger — Retired cell biologist who grew large scale insect cell proteins in bio reactors, advocate for equal benefits for LGBTQ lab workers, mezzo soprano who has performed with Bay Area opera companies
Suggested donation: $3-7
Sponsored by Freedom Socialist Party
For more information: 415-864-1278, bayareafsp [at] socialism.com
For more information: https://socialism.com/san-francisco
Added to the calendar on Sat, Sep 20, 2025 12:29PM
