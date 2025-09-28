top
East Bay Womyn

Wild Tongues Can't Be Tamed: A Celebration of Fierce Feminist Voices

Greenlining Institute 360 14th Street Oakland, CA 94612
original image (940x470)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, September 28, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Aunt Lute Books
Email:
Phone:
415-826-1300
Location Details:
Greenlining Institute
360 14th Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Who's ready to join a celebration of voices that refuse to be silenced? WILD TONGUES CAN'T BE TAMED is an UNAPOLOGETIC celebration that's here to shake things up! Celebrate resistance, transformation & literary legacy, from Anzaldua's theory to Gomez's stories & Pinkvoss's visionary leadership.

On September 28 at 1 pm, Aunt Lute Books is gathering to uplift untamable voices that challenge borders of gender, genre, and power, and to fuel Aunt Lute's future as a home for insurgent feminist thought.

Featuring insight from and about:
- Gloria Anzaldua - groundbreaking cultural theorist
- Jewelle Gomez - genre-defying storyteller, poet, & playwright
- Joan Pinkvoss - visionary leader who co-founded Aunt Lute Books

Every ticket purchased helps fuel the future of feminist thought. Thank you for supporting a feminist press that's been rocking the boat since 1982. We can't wait to see you there, online and in person at the Greenlining Institute in Oakland.

Tickets available now: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wild-tongues-cant-be-tamed-a-celebration-of-fierce-feminist-voices-tickets-1383790969039?

$35-$75.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wild-tongues-...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 19, 2025 11:57PM
