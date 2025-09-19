Street Artist Encourages Writing "Make Muni Free" On Transit Stop Poles For Transit Month by Snookie

Because this burnout bad girl wants you all to continue the "Make Muni Free" street furniture redecoration

In recognition of September being Transit Month, I would like to urge everyone to mark transit stop poles with "Make Muni Free" graffiti.



This was alternative neighborhood beautification I would do 2 years ago, but it never was only about me; it was supposed to be a participatory art project. Indeed, it was documented by photographer Steve Rhodes, musician Lily Holbrook, some Redditors on r/sanfrancisco, and was endorsed by Broke Ass Stuart.



Some tips to guide you along.



1. For best staying power, use Posca markers (preferably 1.8-2.5 mm gauge for versatility), at least one light colored marker for dark transit poles and one dark color marker for light colored poles or those yellow wraparounds. You can see examples in attached photos. Preferably, get colors that will CONTRAST WITH dark olive green, grey, silver, or dark blue



2. If you wish to do street furniture redecoration of bus shelters, please be advised that they are buffed quickly. If you wish to do the aerosol boogie on end-of-line street furniture (ie: bathrooms for Muni employees), that is good too. It's best to do it late at night, especially on lines that don't run overnight or during periods pre-or post layover. Use 94s



3. It may be prudent, given recent controversies, to include "Tax The Rich" messaging before "Make Muni Free".



4. Furthermore, when I would do alternative neighborhood beautification on transit stop poles, I would sometimes write "Make Muni Free And Free The Animals". You can do a lot with this. "Make Muni Free And Free Palestine", "Make Muni Free And Free Luigi", "Make Muni And Childcare Free". The possibilities are endless.



5. It's your call on whether to include your tag. Heck, if you are already an alternative neighborhood beautification practicioner, you can slide a "Make Muni Free" by your tag.



6. You can also write these on any of those lame-o PSAs encouraging people to pay their fares (ie: don't be a dodger)



Have fun and spread the word. Together, we can cover this city of messages for a fare free tomorrow, one neighborhood at a time. All of us, doing our part in all neighborhoods will send a message to City Hall.



-Snookie (she/her)

