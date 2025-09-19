top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Arts + Action

Street Artist Encourages Writing "Make Muni Free" On Transit Stop Poles For Transit Month

by Snookie
Fri, Sep 19, 2025 11:50PM
Because this burnout bad girl wants you all to continue the "Make Muni Free" street furniture redecoration
Screenshot of Broke-Ass Stuart Endorsing "Make Muni Free"
original image (1079x1611)
In recognition of September being Transit Month, I would like to urge everyone to mark transit stop poles with "Make Muni Free" graffiti.

This was alternative neighborhood beautification I would do 2 years ago, but it never was only about me; it was supposed to be a participatory art project. Indeed, it was documented by photographer Steve Rhodes, musician Lily Holbrook, some Redditors on r/sanfrancisco, and was endorsed by Broke Ass Stuart.

Some tips to guide you along.

1. For best staying power, use Posca markers (preferably 1.8-2.5 mm gauge for versatility), at least one light colored marker for dark transit poles and one dark color marker for light colored poles or those yellow wraparounds. You can see examples in attached photos. Preferably, get colors that will CONTRAST WITH dark olive green, grey, silver, or dark blue

2. If you wish to do street furniture redecoration of bus shelters, please be advised that they are buffed quickly. If you wish to do the aerosol boogie on end-of-line street furniture (ie: bathrooms for Muni employees), that is good too. It's best to do it late at night, especially on lines that don't run overnight or during periods pre-or post layover. Use 94s

3. It may be prudent, given recent controversies, to include "Tax The Rich" messaging before "Make Muni Free".

4. Furthermore, when I would do alternative neighborhood beautification on transit stop poles, I would sometimes write "Make Muni Free And Free The Animals". You can do a lot with this. "Make Muni Free And Free Palestine", "Make Muni Free And Free Luigi", "Make Muni And Childcare Free". The possibilities are endless.

5. It's your call on whether to include your tag. Heck, if you are already an alternative neighborhood beautification practicioner, you can slide a "Make Muni Free" by your tag.

6. You can also write these on any of those lame-o PSAs encouraging people to pay their fares (ie: don't be a dodger)

Have fun and spread the word. Together, we can cover this city of messages for a fare free tomorrow, one neighborhood at a time. All of us, doing our part in all neighborhoods will send a message to City Hall.

-Snookie (she/her)
§
by Snookie
Fri, Sep 19, 2025 11:50PM
Make Muni Free And Free The Animals, Dark On Light
original image (869x1248)
§
by Snookie
Fri, Sep 19, 2025 11:50PM
"Make Muni Free" written on yellow wraparound of transit stop pole
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$180.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code