Sunnyvale: #TeslaTakedown Protest

Saturday, September 20, 2025

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Class/Workshop

Tesla Takedown

Tesla dealership - sidewalk protest out in front

750 E. El Camino Real

Sunnyvale, CA 94087

Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking nonviolent action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.



⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.



⚡Stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy.



The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us. Not politicians, not the media, not the courts.



Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.



Park at Mega Mart or at Safeway across the street.



#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla

