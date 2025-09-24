From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Reel Work: Critical Voices On Gaza
Date:
Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Reel Work Labor Film Festival
Location Details:
SEIU Local 521, 517 Mission St, Santa Cruz
A series of short films and interviews that express a range of perspectives on the hostilities in Palestine, featuring the words of Canadian author, social activist, and filmmaker Naomi Klein; Palestinian-born academic, physician and author Ghada Karmi; prominent Palestinian human rights attorney and professor Noura Erakat, and acclaimed writer and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates; and minister, activist, and scholar Nyle Fort.
This hybrid event is also on Zoom at https://bit.ly/RW25Sep24
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6446843383...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 19, 2025 1:33PM
