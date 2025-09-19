top
North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area
California Environment & Forest Defense

#SunDay: Climate Justice & Clean Energy Action Day - SF Bay Area & Beyond Actions

Find an event near you: https://sunday.earth/events
original image (1296x657)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, September 21, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Third Act, 350.org & climate partners
Location Details:
Find an event near you: https://sunday.earth/events
☀️SUN DAY ☀️ Nationwide Pro-Solar & Climate Justice Marches, Rallies and Eco Fairs

SUNDAY 21, 2025 - International Day of Peace & Autumn Equinox Eve

Find an event near you: https://sunday.earth/events

https://350bayarea.org/event/sun-day-across-the-bay

https://bsky.app/profile/sundayofaction.bsky.social


Next week, world leaders gather at the United Nations for General Assembly and
NYC Climate Week.

The clean energy revolution is here. Solar, wind and batteries are the cheapest form of power on the planet, lowering costs, creating new jobs, and strengthening our communities. But some politicians and industries are trying to hold it back.

On Sep 21, we’ll celebrate the progress we’ve made and push for more. We’ll install new solar, host e-bike parades, give heat pump tours, and rally for change.

Our logo is half a sun—symbolizing the fact that we’re halfway there. We have the technology that we need; now what’s required is political will. And that’s a resource we can summon!

Together, we’ll make the sun rise on our clean energy future.


SACRAMENTO & SF BAY AREA ACTIONS

SACRAMENTO: Climate Justice & Sun Day Festival: Solar Innovation for ALL!
11 AM - 3 PM @ Cesar Chavez Park, 950 J St., Sacramento, CA 95814
#SunDay is a national day of action to celebrate the power of solar and wind energy and stand up to billionaires trying to stop it. Festival with climate action, speakers, music, arts & crafts, food and more. Family friendly - kids most welcome.
City of Sacramento, Third Act, Sacramento Climate Coalition, Poor People's Campaign, 350.org Sacramento, indivisible League of Women Voters, and many more
https://actionnetwork.org/events/sun-day-2025-sacramento

DAVIS: 2 - 3 PM Pro-Solar & Climate Crisis Rally @ sidewalk outside Davis City Offices, 5th and B Streets, Davis 95616

SAN FRANCISCO: 12:15 PM Eco Justice Fair - kids welcome @ First Unitarian Universalist Society Church of San Francisco, 1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco 94109

BERKELEY: 2 PM Pro-Solar Eco Fair & Food Trucks at Willard Park, 2730 Hillegass Ave, Berkeley 94705

SAN JOSE: Interfaith Eco Gathering on 9/20 at noon - 3 PM; March to SJ City Hall on 9/21 at 12:30 - 3:30 PM
First Unitarian Church of San José, 160 N 3rd Street, San José, CA 95123-2119
Acterra, Breathe California, 350 Silicon Valley. The Climate Reality Project Silicon Valley Chapter, Climate Action California, Indivisible Silicon Valley, Mothers Out Front Silicon Valley, Citizens Climate Lobby, Solidarity and Unity Network, Third Act Bay Area, California Interfaith Power & Light, GreenFaith,Climate Action California, First Unitarian Church of San Jose, YIMBY Action.

SAN LEANDRO: 11 AM - 3 PM @ Solar Eco Fair for Kids & Families
Boys and Girls Club of San Leandro, 2200 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA 94577

FREMONT: 11:30 - 1:45 PM Solar Eco Fair @ United Church of Christ, Fremont, 38255 Blacow Rd, Fremont, CA 94536

FREMONT: EV Car Fair 2 PM @ Niles Discovery Church parking lot, 36600 Niles Blvd, Fremont 94536

SANTA CRUZ: noon - 5 PM Solar Eco Fair & Picnic @ Mission Plaza Park, 103 Emmet St., Santa Cruz 95060

MONTEREY: 11 AM Solar Eco Fair @ Window on the Bay Park, Del Monte Avenue, Monterey 93940
Let's celebrate the progress we've made and push for more! Let's install new solar panels, ride our e-bikes, turn on our heat pumps, and drive our quiet clean EVs.
sundaymonterey [at] gmail.com

Events in Windsor and Healdsburg, too: https://sunday.earth/events


ORGANIZATIONS

SF Bay Area & Sacramento groups include many churches and interfaith groups, as well as Acterra, Breathe California, 350 Silicon Valley, Boys and Girls Club of San Leandro, The Climate Reality Project Silicon Valley Chapter, Climate Action California, Indivisible Silicon Valley, Mothers Out Front Silicon Valley, Citizens Climate Lobby, Solidarity and Unity Network, Third Act Bay Area, California Interfaith Power & Light, GreenFaith,Climate Action California, YIMBY Action, City of Sacramento, Third Act, Sacramento Cliamte Coalition, Poor People's Campaign, 350.org Sacramento, Indivisible, League of Women Voters and many more, and many more.

Sun Day is a grassroots annual event founded by leading activist organizations who know how to turn actions into movements and words into policies, including:

https://www.sunday.earth/get-involved

For more information: https://sunday.earth
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 19, 2025 1:18PM
by Third Act, 350.org & climate partners
Fri, Sep 19, 2025 1:18PM
sm_ris_up_sun_day.jpg
original image (1051x934)
https://sunday.earth
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
