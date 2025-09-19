From the Open-Publishing Calendar
#SunDay: Climate Justice & Clean Energy Action Day - SF Bay Area & Beyond Actions
Date:
Sunday, September 21, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Third Act, 350.org & climate partners
Location Details:
Find an event near you: https://sunday.earth/events
☀️SUN DAY ☀️ Nationwide Pro-Solar & Climate Justice Marches, Rallies and Eco Fairs
SUNDAY 21, 2025 - International Day of Peace & Autumn Equinox Eve
Find an event near you: https://sunday.earth/events
https://350bayarea.org/event/sun-day-across-the-bay
https://bsky.app/profile/sundayofaction.bsky.social
Next week, world leaders gather at the United Nations for General Assembly and
NYC Climate Week.
The clean energy revolution is here. Solar, wind and batteries are the cheapest form of power on the planet, lowering costs, creating new jobs, and strengthening our communities. But some politicians and industries are trying to hold it back.
On Sep 21, we’ll celebrate the progress we’ve made and push for more. We’ll install new solar, host e-bike parades, give heat pump tours, and rally for change.
Our logo is half a sun—symbolizing the fact that we’re halfway there. We have the technology that we need; now what’s required is political will. And that’s a resource we can summon!
Together, we’ll make the sun rise on our clean energy future.
SACRAMENTO & SF BAY AREA ACTIONS
SACRAMENTO: Climate Justice & Sun Day Festival: Solar Innovation for ALL!
11 AM - 3 PM @ Cesar Chavez Park, 950 J St., Sacramento, CA 95814
#SunDay is a national day of action to celebrate the power of solar and wind energy and stand up to billionaires trying to stop it. Festival with climate action, speakers, music, arts & crafts, food and more. Family friendly - kids most welcome.
City of Sacramento, Third Act, Sacramento Climate Coalition, Poor People's Campaign, 350.org Sacramento, indivisible League of Women Voters, and many more
https://actionnetwork.org/events/sun-day-2025-sacramento
DAVIS: 2 - 3 PM Pro-Solar & Climate Crisis Rally @ sidewalk outside Davis City Offices, 5th and B Streets, Davis 95616
SAN FRANCISCO: 12:15 PM Eco Justice Fair - kids welcome @ First Unitarian Universalist Society Church of San Francisco, 1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco 94109
BERKELEY: 2 PM Pro-Solar Eco Fair & Food Trucks at Willard Park, 2730 Hillegass Ave, Berkeley 94705
SAN JOSE: Interfaith Eco Gathering on 9/20 at noon - 3 PM; March to SJ City Hall on 9/21 at 12:30 - 3:30 PM
First Unitarian Church of San José, 160 N 3rd Street, San José, CA 95123-2119
Acterra, Breathe California, 350 Silicon Valley. The Climate Reality Project Silicon Valley Chapter, Climate Action California, Indivisible Silicon Valley, Mothers Out Front Silicon Valley, Citizens Climate Lobby, Solidarity and Unity Network, Third Act Bay Area, California Interfaith Power & Light, GreenFaith,Climate Action California, First Unitarian Church of San Jose, YIMBY Action.
SAN LEANDRO: 11 AM - 3 PM @ Solar Eco Fair for Kids & Families
Boys and Girls Club of San Leandro, 2200 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA 94577
FREMONT: 11:30 - 1:45 PM Solar Eco Fair @ United Church of Christ, Fremont, 38255 Blacow Rd, Fremont, CA 94536
FREMONT: EV Car Fair 2 PM @ Niles Discovery Church parking lot, 36600 Niles Blvd, Fremont 94536
SANTA CRUZ: noon - 5 PM Solar Eco Fair & Picnic @ Mission Plaza Park, 103 Emmet St., Santa Cruz 95060
MONTEREY: 11 AM Solar Eco Fair @ Window on the Bay Park, Del Monte Avenue, Monterey 93940
Let's celebrate the progress we've made and push for more! Let's install new solar panels, ride our e-bikes, turn on our heat pumps, and drive our quiet clean EVs.
sundaymonterey [at] gmail.com
Events in Windsor and Healdsburg, too: https://sunday.earth/events
ORGANIZATIONS
SF Bay Area & Sacramento groups include many churches and interfaith groups, as well as Acterra, Breathe California, 350 Silicon Valley, Boys and Girls Club of San Leandro, The Climate Reality Project Silicon Valley Chapter, Climate Action California, Indivisible Silicon Valley, Mothers Out Front Silicon Valley, Citizens Climate Lobby, Solidarity and Unity Network, Third Act Bay Area, California Interfaith Power & Light, GreenFaith,Climate Action California, YIMBY Action, City of Sacramento, Third Act, Sacramento Cliamte Coalition, Poor People's Campaign, 350.org Sacramento, Indivisible, League of Women Voters and many more, and many more.
Sun Day is a grassroots annual event founded by leading activist organizations who know how to turn actions into movements and words into policies, including:
https://www.sunday.earth/get-involved
Action for the Climate Emergency (ACE)
Alliance for Clean Energy New York
Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments
Aspen One
Beyond Plastics
Beyond Plastics
Bright Saver
Chesapeake Climate Action Network
Chesapeake Solar and Storage Association
Citizen Action of New York
Clean Wisconsin
Climate & Capital Media
Climate Action Rhode Island
Climate Health Now
Coalition for Community Solar Access
Cooperative Energy Futures
Couillard Solar Foundation
Craftstrom Solar
Dane County Office of Energy & Climate Change
Dayenu: A Jewish Call to Climate Action
Democratic Club of Carlsbad & Oceanside - DEMCCO
DivestNJ
EARTHDAY.ORG
EcoMadres
Edgewater Environmental Coalition
Electric Vehicle Association (Central Florida chapter)
Employee Climate Action Network (ECAN)
EmpowerNJ
EnergySage
Evergreen Collaborative
Four Corners Office for Resource Efficiency (4CORE)
GenCLEO UCF
GiveSolar
GreenFaith
Greensboro Beautiful
GRID Alternatives
Haw River Assembly
Intertwined faith community
Justice Environment
Keene Valley Congregational Church
LCV
Legacy Solar Cooperative
Local Motion
Midwest Renewable Energy Association
Moms Clean Air Force
Mothers Out Front
Music Declares Emergency on behalf of Climate Changemakers
NAACP Greater Grand Rapids
New York Solar Energy Industries Association
New York State Public Health Association
Ohio Citizen Action
Public Power NY
RE-volv
Remote Energy
RENEW Wisconsin
Rewiring America
Save Ohio Parks
Save Ohio Parks
Sierra Club
Sierra Club Central Florida
Smart Volt Solar
Solar Citizens
Solar Faithful
Solar One
Solar United Neighbors
SolarShare Wisconsin Cooperative
Stand.earth
Steiner's Sports
The Art Lab
The Climate Museum
The Climate Reality Project
Third Act
Third Act Sacramento
Third Act-Florida
United Church of Christ
Women's March
350 Chicago
350 Conejo / San Fernando Valley
350.org
350Hawaii
7 Directions of Service
For more information: https://sunday.earth
