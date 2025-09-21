From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Hikers for Palestine: Walk in Solidarity, Walk for Water
Date:
Sunday, September 21, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Hikers for Palestine
Location Details:
5551 Giant Highway, Richmond
Join Hikers for Palestine this Sunday, 9/21/25, at 2pm. We’ll explore the scenic Point Pinole Regional Shoreline. Meeting at the park’s parking lot (5551 Giant Highway, Richmond), we’ll walk a 4.1-mile loop trail that takes about 1.5 to 2 hours to complete, depending on the pace. The route is easy and mostly flat, with some unpaved sections. The trail offers pockets of shade, with tree cover in some areas and open clearings in others. Since the trail is by the Bay, it can be windy.
Our goal is to bring visibility to the Palestinian cause in public spaces while recharging through the healing power of community and nature. We ask for a donation of $5 to $20 to support Project Hope Palestine, a Bay Area mutual aid project led by Palestinians. Project Hope provides clean water to people in Gaza by working with local water treatment facilities and delivering drinkable water to areas in need. You can donate in advance via Venmo at https://venmo.com/u/Project-HopePalestine. Please indicate "Hikers for Palestine" in the donation note. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Please bring your keffiyehs and other symbols of Palestinian solidarity, along with water, snacks, sunblock, layers, and comfortable hiking shoes. We look forward to seeing you there!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/ceasefire_postca...
