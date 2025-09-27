top
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Media Activism & Independent Media

Gaza Journalists Under Fire

Documentary about journalists in Gaza
original image (1920x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, September 27, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Albany/El Cerrito 4 Palestine
Email:
Location Details:
Central Stage
5221 Central Ave, Richmond, CA 94804
Directions coming from El Cerrito: travel west down central, go under the 80 overpass and see the second right road, turn in and follow to the back of the building

If you’re frustrated by American media's distortion of the Gaza narrative, this is an event you don't want to miss.

Albany and El Cerrito 4 Palestine present a screening and panel discussion, "Gaza: Journalists Under Fire." This film from Brave New Films centers Palestinian journalists as the “eyes of the world,” and focuses on three brave journalists killed by Israeli occupation forces. Through this lens we will better understand the silence of western media outlets as complicity in the worst human event of recent memory.

Following the film the audience will be part of a discussion with KALW news producer Hussein Khan and news editor of The Electronic Intifada, Nora Barrows-Friedman.

One action the public can do is stay informed and engage in discussion. Come join with your neighbors and colleagues to hear powerful stories and build opposition to media disinformation.
For more information: http://bit.ly/3Vj81Ck
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 19, 2025 12:25AM
