top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California East Bay U.S. Education & Student Activism Government & Elections Labor & Workers

UAW 4811 Statement on Disclosure of Names to Trump Administration

by UAW Local 4811
Thu, Sep 18, 2025 12:06PM
September 18, 2025 - Last week, about 160 students and workers were informed that UC Berkeley had turned over their names to the Department of Education as part of an investigation into campus protest. The Trump administration has made clear its willingness to weaponize the legal system against anyone it perceives to espouse political opinions that run counter to the president’s own.
September 18, 2025 - Last week, about 160 students and workers were informed that UC Berkeley had turned over their names to the Departme...
Turning over the names of students and workers who have engaged in expressive activity only assists the administration’s efforts to suppress free speech on campus. These actions erode trust in the University, undermine our rights, and put students and workers in real danger.

Those who have the most to lose – both from the administration’s reckless disinvestment from higher education and from its attacks on its political enemies – are the students and workers. As the Trump administration continues its encroachment on higher education, the University has not only the ability but the obligation to resist this overreach and protect the students and workers who make our university the world-class institution that it is. If it wishes to maintain its standing as a beacon of free inquiry and expression, UC must commit to not releasing any more names to the federal government without consulting the affected parties and take all immediate measures to ensure that these names are not made public.


UAW Local 4811 represents 48,000 workers at the University of California.


https://www.uaw4811.org/updates/uaw-4811-statement-on-disclosure-of-names-to-trump-administration
For more information: https://www.uaw4811.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code