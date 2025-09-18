From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protect Palestine, Hayward
Date:
Thursday, September 18, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Stephania
Email:
Phone:
510-754-7664
Location Details:
Bring flags and signs standing up for Palestine and against Genocide we are at the 5 flags area on Mission and E street in Hayward. down from the Sun Gallery
Bring your solidarity for Palestines and the Palestinians. Bring your flags and signs. Lets show our love and solidarity.
