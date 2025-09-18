Protect Palestine, Hayward

Date:

Thursday, September 18, 2025

Time:

4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Stephania

Email:

Phone:

510-754-7664

Location Details:

Bring flags and signs standing up for Palestine and against Genocide we are at the 5 flags area on Mission and E street in Hayward. down from the Sun Gallery

Bring your solidarity for Palestines and the Palestinians. Bring your flags and signs. Lets show our love and solidarity.