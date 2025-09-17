top
Zionist Billboard Hijacked for Ad Hack

by Free Palestine
Wed, Sep 17, 2025 1:45PM
After another hundredth day of mass slaughter and zionist media excusing away the blood of our children in the soil, we seized a zionist billboard, dismembered it, and recycled its pieces with our own messages of resistance, solidarity, remembrance, and calls to action. We took these pieces and strategically posted them on bus platforms all across the Bay Area in high traffic areas to ensure maximum public exposure to the truth on Palestine.
Download Video (51.0MB) | Embed Video
Zionist propaganda across the globe brainwashes the public and warps the narrative around Palestine. It weaponizes peoples' ignorance to manufacture their silence and inaction. It is the enemy that journalists like Anas Al Sharif, Eman Gamal Al-Aqili, Salam Khalil Mema, and hundreds of others were murdered for battling against. The journalists of Palestine put their entire lives on the line to broadcast the truth on Palestine and the genocide. They risk it all to tell you and me, and the rest of the globe what it means to be starved, hunted for sport, dehumanized, and to compel us to take action on behalf of not only Palestine, but all of humanity.

Our efforts are in joint response to the honored journalists of Palestine to expose “israel” for what it is: a front of western imperialism across the globe. It is a war machine that eradicates Palestinian life with impunity, whose arms and diamond industries profit from death and slavery in the Congo, whose surveillance fortifies authoritarian regimes worldwide.

What will you do with the knowledge they have shared? Do your actions hold a candle to their sacrifice? To the hundreds of thousands dead and the millions being starved?

This moment demands every one of us, whatever position you're in, to do everything you possibly can. Not just to speak, but to take collective DIRECT ACTION. Heed the call of the people of Gaza, value their sacrifices and join them in resistance.

NO COMPLICITY
NO EXCUSES

TAKE DIRECT ACTION AGAINST ALL COLONIAL INDUSTRIES! DESTROY THE FACADE! FOR PALESTINE! FOR SUDAN! FOR CONGO!

LEARN FROM THE MEDICS, THE JOURNALISTS, THE STARVED, THE EXHAUSTED, THE MOURNED, AND THE LIVING! JOIN THE GLOBAL INTIFADA AND FIGHT!
