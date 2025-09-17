From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Resilient Comedy
Date:
Sunday, September 28, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Lisa Geduldig
Location Details:
Eclectic Box
446 Valencia St (between 15th and 16th Streets)
SF, CA 94103
Resilient Comedy, a six-monthly monthly comedy series (launched in March and running through September) is hosted by Lisa Geduldig, Producer of Kung Pao Kosher Comedy and other Bay Area comedy shows.
The show has taken place one Sunday a month at the Eclectic Box (formerly StageWerx), an 80-seat black box theater in San Francisco’s Mission District (446 Valencia St, between 15th and 16th Streets).
Staying sane in current times means taking time to experience joy and laughter. The shows will also raise awareness and funds for organizations doing vital work.
Each month, partial proceeds have benefited a different organization.
Partial proceeds of the September show will benefit Mujeres Unidas y Activas (MUA), which strengthens Latina immigrant women and activism in defense of immigrant rights and social justice. Mujeres Unidas has helped 100s of women get out of situations of domestic violence, become strong leaders, and take an active role in the movement for immigrant rights and social justice.
The last show in this series takes place Sunday, September 28, 2025 at 7pm and features Will Durst, Diane Amos, Dhaya Lakshminarayanan, and Lisa Geduldig
Tickets: $25-$50. http://www.CityBoxOffice.com/Resilient-Comedy
For more information: http://www.KosherComedy.com/resilient-comedy
