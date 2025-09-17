top
by Brenda Norrell
Wed, Sep 17, 2025 7:03AM
Indigenous women are aboard the Freedom Flotilla bringing humanitarian aid to Gaza, where the horror of starvation and genocide is ongoing. The Native women are St'atl'imx/Sudanese, Cree/Dene Salt River First Nation and Inuk. Bringing with them the flags of resistance from Native people in the north, their message to people of Palestine is: "You are not forgotten."
By Brenda Norrell, Censored News, Sept. 17, 2025

Indigenous women are aboard the Freedom Flotilla bringing humanitarian aid to Gaza, where the horror of starvation and genocide is ongoing. The flotilla boats were hit twice by explosives during drone attacks in Tunisia.

Dr. Suzanne Shoush, St'atl'imx/Sudanese, and Mskwaasin Agnew, Cree/Dene Salt River First Nation, are aboard the flotilla in the Mediterranean. Aka Hansen, Inuk, is also joining the flotilla.

Dr. Shoush sent this message from the Mediterranean, aboard the Canadian Boat to Gaza.

"I know my mother's ancestors did not survive settler colonialism, colonial erasure, forced displacement, mass starvation and genocide in order for me to remain silent. Break the Siege, Free Palestine," Dr. Shoush said.

While the Global Sumud Flotilla boats set sail from Spain, Italy, Tunisia and Greece to unite in International waters, Aka Hansen, Inuk, said, "No one should face injustice alone."

"This Warrior Flag was actually at Standing Rock," said Mskwaasin Agnew, Cree Dene, aboard the flotilla in the Mediterranean. The flag also flew at the Wet'suwet'en's Gidimt'en Checkpoint. The women also brought an Anishinaabe flag that flew at 1492 Land Back Lane at Six Nations.

Remembering the photos of the Warrior flag in Jabalia in Gaza, Mskwaasin said, "This is a symbol of Global Indigenous Solidarity, and Global Indigenous Solidarity means that none of us are free until all of us are free."

The Global Sumud Flotilla said that after delays, obstacles, and two drone attacks, "Eighteen boats from Italy and 6 from Greece, including the Lifesaver, are also on their way. Soon, all fleets will converge in international waters as the flotilla presses forward to break the siege and stand with Palestine."

In their message to Gaza today, the flotilla said, "From Colombia, Mexico, Italy, Slovakia, Wales, the US, Australia and beyond, we sail with one message: You are not forgotten."

"Governments may have failed you, but the people of the world have not. We come as humans, united in solidarity, determined to break the siege and open a corridor of life."

"To the journalists of Gaza, we see you, we thank you, we love you. Your steadfastness gives new meaning to the word 'press.'"

Governments from 16 nations, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Ireland, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Mexico, Pakistan, Qatar, Oman, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, and Türkiye, have issued a joint statement calling for the protection of the flotilla and respect for international law, the flotilla said.

Read the series with the statements from the Indigenous Women aboard the flotilla at Censored News:

Indigenous Women Join Freedom Flotilla to Gaza

https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/09/indigenous-women-join-freedom-flotilla.html

Cree Dene Mskwaasin Agnew Onboard Freedom Flotilla 'Letter on the Siege on Gaza'

https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/09/cree-dene-mskwaasin-agnew-onboard.html

Inuk Woman Joins Flotilla to Gaza 'No one should face injustice alone'

https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/09/inuk-woman-joins-flotilla-to-gaza-no.html

For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/
