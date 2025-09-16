Neo Nazis March in Auburn by NorCal Anti War Action

Neo Nazi group "NorCal Active Club" marched at a Charlie Kirk vigil in Auburn, CA.





Neo Nazi group "NorCal Active Club" marched in Auburn, CA in support of Charlie Kirk at a vigil being held by local white supremacists. NorCal Active Club is a NorCal based neo-nazi group that has previously attacked trans rights protesters in March of 2023 in Sacramento. At that event in Sacramento that involved protesters being held at gun point and several attacked the protesters fought back and sent the nazis home bleeding. After that the active club has remained in the shadows. It seems that the assassination of white supremacist Charlie Kirk has emboldened them and they showed up in Auburn to support Kirk at a vigil. While the vigil organizers claim that do not support the Active Club what difference does it make when they are both there to support the same white supremacist?



Nazis like this shouldn't be allowed to show up in public and parade around town shouting racist chants. They're organizing against us and its high time we fight back to defend our communities.



Only good nazi is a dead nazi.