Training: "Don't Bring Your F*cking Phone": Advanced Safety & Security for Street Actions
Date:
Saturday, September 27, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Mt Diablo Rising Tide
Location Details:
Oakland, CA. Near West Oakland BART
In this training, we'll offer an updated view on the legal landscape for activists, and provide a clear, practical understanding of how to keep yourself and your comrades safe(r) in a variety of street action scenarios.
RSVP: https://bit.ly/LeavethePhoneatHome
For more information: https://bit.ly/LeavethePhoneatHome
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 16, 2025 5:19PM
