Palestine
Palestine
protest cheer
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Break the Blockage or We Break the Economy!

green & white text over an image of giant cranes in the Port of Oakland restates the content of the post
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, September 19, 2025
Time:
6:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Autonomous
Location Details:
West Oakland Huey P. Newton Sculpture @ Mandela & Dr. Huey P. Newton Way
⚓️ THE BAY STRIKES BACK 🌊

🚨 Comrades and community- there is a major update in the call for global solidarity actions from the Sumud Flotilla.

The Flotilla is calling for a Global Wave of Actions as they set sail, in collaboration with unions, organizations, students, and militants around the world.

The reality is that we expect the Zionist enemy to strike our sailing comrades, who are carrying necessary aid and also provoking the world to uphold international law, and Palestine’s sovereignty. We pray that some of our comrades will be able to successfully break the Israeli blockade, and we know that international solidarity increases the pressure to do so. This autonomous action is being organized, to bring our communities together for DIRECT ACTION.

Because this global initiative to BREAK THE SIEGE has always been about the power of the people to affirm the people of Gaza and the struggle for Palestinian liberation, we join the call from the Global Sumud Flotilla to “BESIEGE THE PROFITEERS” on Friday, September 19th.

Oakland is a major site of international shipping and arms trade. We intend to freeze that, alongside people worldwide, to show our collective power. BREAK THE BLOCKADE, BREAK THE ARMS TRADE— OR WE WILL BREAK THE ECONOMY!

JOIN US
🗓️ 6AM SEPTEMBER 19
🔻 WEST OAKLAND HUEY P NEWTON SCULPTURE @ Mandela & Dr. Huey P. Newton Way
😷❤️‍🔥 MASK UP, MOVE TOGETHER, KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE
♿️ March route (eight blocks) is wheelchair accessible. Gathering spot is three blocks from West Oakland BART, and that route along 7th St and Mandela Pkwy is also wheelchair accessible (just watch out for one small deep hole in the sidewalk on the east side of Mandela between 7th and 8th Streets). Stay tuned for additional access info.

ID: Flyer on a black background with a black and white photo of a row of giant cranes in the Port of Oakland silhouetted against a sunrise with scattered clouds and reflected in still Bay waters. Bold all-caps white and neon green text reads, "THE BAY STRIKES BACK! BREAK THE BLOCKADE OR WE BREAK THE ECONOMY! Friday, September 19, 6 AM. Meet at West Oakland Huey P. Newton sculpture on Mandela Parkway at 6 AM and be ready to march!"
 
For more info on the WAVE TO GAZA week of actions: https://www.instagram.com/p/DOmBk3jjnDE
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DOmBk3jjnDE
