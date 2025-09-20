Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine Presents Gaza Surf Club

Date:

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine

Email:

Location Details:

Banana Yoga

5827 San Pablo Ave

Emeryville CA

Gaza Surf Club is a 2016 documentary film which follows several surfers from Gaza and documents their efforts to surf and survive. Join us for this special screening of the film, hear from local surfers, artists, and activists connected to the Gaza surf community today, and connect with community. Suggested donation of $20 - $200 will be collected at the door in cash or Venmo, with all collected funds going directly to our siblings in Gaza. No one turned away for lack of funds. Bit.ly/GazaSurf-Sept20