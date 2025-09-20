From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine Presents Gaza Surf Club
Date:
Saturday, September 20, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine
Email:
Location Details:
Banana Yoga
5827 San Pablo Ave
Emeryville CA
Gaza Surf Club is a 2016 documentary film which follows several surfers from Gaza and documents their efforts to surf and survive. Join us for this special screening of the film, hear from local surfers, artists, and activists connected to the Gaza surf community today, and connect with community. Suggested donation of $20 - $200 will be collected at the door in cash or Venmo, with all collected funds going directly to our siblings in Gaza. No one turned away for lack of funds. Bit.ly/GazaSurf-Sept20
For more information: https://bit.ly/GazaSurf-Sept20
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 16, 2025 3:28PM
