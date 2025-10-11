From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Conard House: Rhythms of Resilience II
Date:
Saturday, October 11, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Conard Hose
Location Details:
The Fillmore
1805 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA
1805 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA
Rhythms of Resilience returns for its second year, uniting music, community, and healing in the heart of San Francisco. This event brings together some of the Bay Area’s most dynamic artists for a night of rhythm and purpose in support of Conard House. For more than six decades, Conard House has been a lifeline for adults facing mental health challenges and housing instability providing supportive housing, recovery programs, and the dignity of community care. Every ticket directly sustains these vital services, turning music into a force for resilience and hope across San Francisco and beyond.
This year, Kat Robichaud and The Darling Misfits will be joining us. Best known for her powerhouse vocals on The Voice and for co-founding San Francisco’s genre-defying Misfit Cabaret, Kat brings a signature blend of glam rock, theatrical storytelling, and fiercely original artistry. Her presence transforms every stage into a space of boldness and belonging, making her the perfect voice to echo a night built on resilience and the power of community.
For more information: https://www.bayarea.com/calendar/#/details...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 16, 2025 2:27PM
