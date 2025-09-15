top
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Palantir Anti-Christ Peter Theil Protested at SF Commonwealth Club

by LVP
Mon, Sep 15, 2025 10:16PM
A protest was held at a Commonwealth event for billionaire techno fascist and Palantir founder Peter Thiel
Protest At Peter Theil Commonwealth Presentation
original image (2579x2671)
Peter Theil, the techno fascist billionaire who worked to set up Palantir was speaking at the San Francisco Commonwealth Club and many are angry about his fascist ideology and support for war and genocide.

This action took place on 9/15/25

Additional Media:

Peter Thiel's Palantir Protested In Palo Alto "Stop Profiting From Genocide & ICE Raids Say Marchers
https://youtu.be/TADIld2hgeA

Former Palantir workers condemn company's work with Trump administration
https://www.npr.org/2025/05/05/nx-s1-5387514/palantir-workers-letter-trump

AI, Robotics, Worker Rights, Techno Fascists & The Future With Adrienne Williams
https://youtu.be/qdhsF9usPUE

CWA AWU Google & Amazon Tech Workers & Community Demand No Tech For Apartheid! Cancel Project Nimbus
https://youtu.be/GUg9UglBlzY

Google Employees Speak out about Project Nimbus and Google's Culture of Silencing Diverse Voices
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2GI-ePG0rTA

Google and Amazon Want More Defense Contracts, Despite Worker Protests
https://www.wired.com/story/google-and-amazon-want-more-defense-contracts-despite-worker-protests/

Group of Google workers wants an end to contract with Israeli government
https://www.axios.com/local/san-francisco/2022/09/01/google-contract-project-nimbus

Google AI Tech Will Be Used For Virtual Border Wall, CBP Contract Shows
Google Cloud Will Be Used In Conjunction With Anduril Industries' Surveillance Tech On The U.S. Mexico Border
https://theintercept.com/2020/10/21/google-cbp-border-contract-anduril/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=The%20Intercept%20Newsletter

Google’s New Union Is a Historic Moment for Labor
https://www.leftvoice.org/googles-new-union-is-a-historic-moment-for-labor/

Tech Workers Unite & Fight! Lanetix CWA Workers Fight Union Busting In SF
https://youtu.be/bRVoJN2TWuY

CWA Labor Officials Censored Report Criticizing Microsoft's Military Contracts
https://theintercept.com/2022/09/07/microsoft-military-union-cwa/?fbclid=IwAR1Rs36PW1ljEum1wylOEm__JCobCLWL-qjuEPgwJEQle5f_iP4U-LBlXd

Protesters: “Google, Amazon Cancel Apartheid Cloud Project”
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=nuze.ink&set=a.780660014065352

SF Protest Google/Amazon Support For Apartheid Isreal
https://youtu.be/g45pE1eVcHo

Google Nimbus Contract
https://www.axios.com/local/san-francisco/2022/09/01/google-contract-project-nimbus

Google AI Tech Will Be Used For Virtual Border Wall, CBP Contract Shows
Google Cloud Will Be Used In Conjunction With Anduril Industries' Surveillance Tech On The U.S. Mexico Border
https://theintercept.com/2020/10/21/google-cbp-border-contract-anduril/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=The%20Intercept%20Newsletter

Google’s New Union Is a Historic Moment for Labor
https://www.leftvoice.org/googles-new-union-is-a-historic-moment-for-labor/

Tech Workers Unite & Fight! Lanetix CWA Workers Fight Union Busting In SF
https://youtu.be/bRVoJN2TWuY

CWA Labor Officials Censored Report Criticizing Microsoft's Military Contracts
https://theintercept.com/2022/09/07/microsoft-military-union-cwa/?fbclid=IwAR1Rs36PW1ljEum1wylOEm__JCobCLWL-qjuEPgwJEQle5f_iP4U-LBlXd

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/yh3qYonNYAw
§A Painting Of Trump & Thiel
by LVP
Mon, Sep 15, 2025 10:16PM
sm_img_2576.jpg
original image (1972x2757)
One of the protesters brought a painting by a family member of the relationship between Trump & Thiel
https://youtu.be/yh3qYonNYAw
§Venemous Insects
by LVP
Mon, Sep 15, 2025 10:16PM
sm_img_2571.jpg
original image (1323x1020)
Venomous Insects Poster of Founders Of Palantir
https://youtu.be/yh3qYonNYAw
§Some Thoughts About Billionaires
by LVP
Mon, Sep 15, 2025 10:16PM
sm_img_2587.jpg
original image (2556x2783)
Some Thoughts On Billionaires
https://youtu.be/yh3qYonNYAw
§Trump & His Techn Fascist People
by LVP
Mon, Sep 15, 2025 10:17PM
sm_img_2606.jpg
original image (2197x2708)
Trump and the Techno fascists cabal running the US
https://youtu.be/yh3qYonNYAw
