From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palantir Anti-Christ Peter Theil Protested at SF Commonwealth Club
A protest was held at a Commonwealth event for billionaire techno fascist and Palantir founder Peter Thiel
Peter Theil, the techno fascist billionaire who worked to set up Palantir was speaking at the San Francisco Commonwealth Club and many are angry about his fascist ideology and support for war and genocide.
This action took place on 9/15/25
Additional Media:
Peter Thiel's Palantir Protested In Palo Alto "Stop Profiting From Genocide & ICE Raids Say Marchers
https://youtu.be/TADIld2hgeA
Former Palantir workers condemn company's work with Trump administration
https://www.npr.org/2025/05/05/nx-s1-5387514/palantir-workers-letter-trump
AI, Robotics, Worker Rights, Techno Fascists & The Future With Adrienne Williams
https://youtu.be/qdhsF9usPUE
CWA AWU Google & Amazon Tech Workers & Community Demand No Tech For Apartheid! Cancel Project Nimbus
https://youtu.be/GUg9UglBlzY
Google Employees Speak out about Project Nimbus and Google's Culture of Silencing Diverse Voices
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2GI-ePG0rTA
Google and Amazon Want More Defense Contracts, Despite Worker Protests
https://www.wired.com/story/google-and-amazon-want-more-defense-contracts-despite-worker-protests/
Group of Google workers wants an end to contract with Israeli government
https://www.axios.com/local/san-francisco/2022/09/01/google-contract-project-nimbus
Google AI Tech Will Be Used For Virtual Border Wall, CBP Contract Shows
Google Cloud Will Be Used In Conjunction With Anduril Industries' Surveillance Tech On The U.S. Mexico Border
https://theintercept.com/2020/10/21/google-cbp-border-contract-anduril/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=The%20Intercept%20Newsletter
Google’s New Union Is a Historic Moment for Labor
https://www.leftvoice.org/googles-new-union-is-a-historic-moment-for-labor/
Tech Workers Unite & Fight! Lanetix CWA Workers Fight Union Busting In SF
https://youtu.be/bRVoJN2TWuY
CWA Labor Officials Censored Report Criticizing Microsoft's Military Contracts
https://theintercept.com/2022/09/07/microsoft-military-union-cwa/?fbclid=IwAR1Rs36PW1ljEum1wylOEm__JCobCLWL-qjuEPgwJEQle5f_iP4U-LBlXd
Protesters: “Google, Amazon Cancel Apartheid Cloud Project”
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=nuze.ink&set=a.780660014065352
SF Protest Google/Amazon Support For Apartheid Isreal
https://youtu.be/g45pE1eVcHo
Google Nimbus Contract
https://www.axios.com/local/san-francisco/2022/09/01/google-contract-project-nimbus
Google AI Tech Will Be Used For Virtual Border Wall, CBP Contract Shows
Google Cloud Will Be Used In Conjunction With Anduril Industries' Surveillance Tech On The U.S. Mexico Border
https://theintercept.com/2020/10/21/google-cbp-border-contract-anduril/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=The%20Intercept%20Newsletter
Google’s New Union Is a Historic Moment for Labor
https://www.leftvoice.org/googles-new-union-is-a-historic-moment-for-labor/
Tech Workers Unite & Fight! Lanetix CWA Workers Fight Union Busting In SF
https://youtu.be/bRVoJN2TWuY
CWA Labor Officials Censored Report Criticizing Microsoft's Military Contracts
https://theintercept.com/2022/09/07/microsoft-military-union-cwa/?fbclid=IwAR1Rs36PW1ljEum1wylOEm__JCobCLWL-qjuEPgwJEQle5f_iP4U-LBlXd
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
This action took place on 9/15/25
Additional Media:
Peter Thiel's Palantir Protested In Palo Alto "Stop Profiting From Genocide & ICE Raids Say Marchers
https://youtu.be/TADIld2hgeA
Former Palantir workers condemn company's work with Trump administration
https://www.npr.org/2025/05/05/nx-s1-5387514/palantir-workers-letter-trump
AI, Robotics, Worker Rights, Techno Fascists & The Future With Adrienne Williams
https://youtu.be/qdhsF9usPUE
CWA AWU Google & Amazon Tech Workers & Community Demand No Tech For Apartheid! Cancel Project Nimbus
https://youtu.be/GUg9UglBlzY
Google Employees Speak out about Project Nimbus and Google's Culture of Silencing Diverse Voices
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2GI-ePG0rTA
Google and Amazon Want More Defense Contracts, Despite Worker Protests
https://www.wired.com/story/google-and-amazon-want-more-defense-contracts-despite-worker-protests/
Group of Google workers wants an end to contract with Israeli government
https://www.axios.com/local/san-francisco/2022/09/01/google-contract-project-nimbus
Google AI Tech Will Be Used For Virtual Border Wall, CBP Contract Shows
Google Cloud Will Be Used In Conjunction With Anduril Industries' Surveillance Tech On The U.S. Mexico Border
https://theintercept.com/2020/10/21/google-cbp-border-contract-anduril/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=The%20Intercept%20Newsletter
Google’s New Union Is a Historic Moment for Labor
https://www.leftvoice.org/googles-new-union-is-a-historic-moment-for-labor/
Tech Workers Unite & Fight! Lanetix CWA Workers Fight Union Busting In SF
https://youtu.be/bRVoJN2TWuY
CWA Labor Officials Censored Report Criticizing Microsoft's Military Contracts
https://theintercept.com/2022/09/07/microsoft-military-union-cwa/?fbclid=IwAR1Rs36PW1ljEum1wylOEm__JCobCLWL-qjuEPgwJEQle5f_iP4U-LBlXd
Protesters: “Google, Amazon Cancel Apartheid Cloud Project”
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=nuze.ink&set=a.780660014065352
SF Protest Google/Amazon Support For Apartheid Isreal
https://youtu.be/g45pE1eVcHo
Google Nimbus Contract
https://www.axios.com/local/san-francisco/2022/09/01/google-contract-project-nimbus
Google AI Tech Will Be Used For Virtual Border Wall, CBP Contract Shows
Google Cloud Will Be Used In Conjunction With Anduril Industries' Surveillance Tech On The U.S. Mexico Border
https://theintercept.com/2020/10/21/google-cbp-border-contract-anduril/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=The%20Intercept%20Newsletter
Google’s New Union Is a Historic Moment for Labor
https://www.leftvoice.org/googles-new-union-is-a-historic-moment-for-labor/
Tech Workers Unite & Fight! Lanetix CWA Workers Fight Union Busting In SF
https://youtu.be/bRVoJN2TWuY
CWA Labor Officials Censored Report Criticizing Microsoft's Military Contracts
https://theintercept.com/2022/09/07/microsoft-military-union-cwa/?fbclid=IwAR1Rs36PW1ljEum1wylOEm__JCobCLWL-qjuEPgwJEQle5f_iP4U-LBlXd
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/yh3qYonNYAw
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network