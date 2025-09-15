A protest was held at a Commonwealth event for billionaire techno fascist and Palantir founder Peter Thiel

Peter Theil, the techno fascist billionaire who worked to set up Palantir was speaking at the San Francisco Commonwealth Club and many are angry about his fascist ideology and support for war and genocide.This action took place on 9/15/25Additional Media:Peter Thiel's Palantir Protested In Palo Alto "Stop Profiting From Genocide & ICE Raids Say MarchersFormer Palantir workers condemn company's work with Trump administrationAI, Robotics, Worker Rights, Techno Fascists & The Future With Adrienne WilliamsCWA AWU Google & Amazon Tech Workers & Community Demand No Tech For Apartheid! Cancel Project NimbusGoogle Employees Speak out about Project Nimbus and Google's Culture of Silencing Diverse VoicesGoogle and Amazon Want More Defense Contracts, Despite Worker ProtestsGroup of Google workers wants an end to contract with Israeli governmentGoogle AI Tech Will Be Used For Virtual Border Wall, CBP Contract ShowsGoogle Cloud Will Be Used In Conjunction With Anduril Industries' Surveillance Tech On The U.S. Mexico BorderGoogle’s New Union Is a Historic Moment for LaborTech Workers Unite & Fight! Lanetix CWA Workers Fight Union Busting In SFCWA Labor Officials Censored Report Criticizing Microsoft's Military ContractsProtesters: “Google, Amazon Cancel Apartheid Cloud Project”SF Protest Google/Amazon Support For Apartheid IsrealGoogle Nimbus ContractGoogle AI Tech Will Be Used For Virtual Border Wall, CBP Contract ShowsGoogle Cloud Will Be Used In Conjunction With Anduril Industries' Surveillance Tech On The U.S. Mexico BorderGoogle’s New Union Is a Historic Moment for LaborTech Workers Unite & Fight! Lanetix CWA Workers Fight Union Busting In SFCWA Labor Officials Censored Report Criticizing Microsoft's Military ContractsProduction Of Labor Video Project