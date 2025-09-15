From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Global Sumud Flotilla - Interview with Saif Abukeshek
Interview with Palestinian activist Saif Abukeshek participating in the 2025 Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza to deliver medicine and food and break the siege.
Listen now:
This brief interview (20 minutes) with Palestinian activist Saif Abukeshek was originally broadcast on "Transformation Highway" with John Malkin on KZSC 88.1 at the University of California Santa Cruz. The program includes audio of the August 31, 2025 press conference with Greta Thunberg, Saif Abukeshek and others in Barcelona, Spain as they prepared to set sail to meet dozens of additional flotilla boats in Tunisia, on their way to Gaza. They estimated that 40 and 60 boats would be joining the Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza to deliver medicine and food and break the siege, the largest attempt so far. Last week organizers said two boats were hit by drone attacks while harbored off the coast of Tunisia. The flotilla is expected to arrive in Gaza in the next two weeks.
For more information: https://globalsumudflotilla.org/
