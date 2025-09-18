From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: People's Conference for Palestine Reportback
Thursday, September 18, 2025
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Panel Discussion
18 Million Rising
Join 18 Million Rising and organizers on the frontlines against the genocide in Palestine for a report back from the People's Conference for Palestine.
We just got back from the second annual People's conference in Detroit, Michigan, where over 4,500 leaders committed to ending the genocide in Palestine convened to cross pollinate strategy on how to propel our movement forward.
This report back will share lessons from the powerful lectures, plenaries and workshop sessions to ground us in the global nature of our struggle against war and apartheid. As Asian Americans in the heart of Empire - we have a role to play. We left with concrete tools and strategies to bring back to our cities, workplaces and unions - and we want to share them so we can continue the fight!
This panel discussion will feature movement organizers from 18 Million Rising, Asians for Palestine NYC, Palestinian Youth Movement, and Palestinian Feminist Collective.
This event will be recorded and sent to all who RSVP. Live captioning available.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 15, 2025 9:54AM
