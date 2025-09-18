Webinar: People's Conference for Palestine Reportback

Date:

Thursday, September 18, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

18 Million Rising

Location Details:

Join 18 Million Rising and organizers on the frontlines against the genocide in Palestine for a report back from the People's Conference for Palestine.



We just got back from the second annual People's conference in Detroit, Michigan, where over 4,500 leaders committed to ending the genocide in Palestine convened to cross pollinate strategy on how to propel our movement forward.



This report back will share lessons from the powerful lectures, plenaries and workshop sessions to ground us in the global nature of our struggle against war and apartheid. As Asian Americans in the heart of Empire - we have a role to play. We left with concrete tools and strategies to bring back to our cities, workplaces and unions - and we want to share them so we can continue the fight!



This panel discussion will feature movement organizers from 18 Million Rising, Asians for Palestine NYC, Palestinian Youth Movement, and Palestinian Feminist Collective.



This event will be recorded and sent to all who RSVP. Live captioning available.