Watsonville Film Festival: American Agitators
Date:
Friday, September 26, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Watsonville Film Festival/Indiv Pajaro Valley
Location Details:
CineLux Green Valley Cinema
1125 S. Green Valley Road
Watsonville, CA
Join us for a special event presented by the Watsonville Film Festival in collaboration with Indivisible Pajaro Valley and community partners.
We are honored to present the documentary film American Agitators and to host award-winning Director Ray Telles.
American Agitators was inspired by Fred Ross Sr, one of the most influential grassroots organizers of the 20th century. He trained Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta and many other organizers.
After the screening we will host a panel discussion with the film's director and community leaders:
• Paulina Moreno, CAB |Community Action Board Director of Policy and Partnerships
• Mayra Bernabe, COPA | Communities Organized for Relational Power in Action
• Jessica Carrasco, Carrasco Concepts | Artist and PVSUD Board Trustee
Don't miss out on this opportunity to engage with powerful narratives that challenge and inspire us to take action. See you there!
Doors open at 5:30; Film starts at 6:00 with panel discussion following screening.
Tickets: $12.51
Purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wff-presents-american-agitators-tickets-1592143547209?utm-campaign=social&utm-content
