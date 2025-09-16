From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Webinar: "Critical" Minerals or Imperial Plunder? Extractivism for Warfare
Date:
Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Codepink
Location Details:
Even if you don't realize it, you're constantly hearing about "critical minerals." Whether it's for "green energy," for AI, or as part of "defense" spending. Except a "green energy transition" can't be truly environmentally friendly if it relies on extractive mining processes that only exist through war and militarism. And we can't separate the role of these minerals from the advance of war-making, genocidal military equipment, and dangerous AI technology
This webinar, part of the Global Week of Action for Peace and Climate Justice, will examine the linkages between "critical mineral" extraction, war-making, the climate crisis, and the cost of the extraction process. We'll outline who defines what "critical minerals" are, how "criticality" masks imperial extraction, and why the U.S.'s over 800 bases are key to global resource extraction.
We'll also discuss how we cannot combat environmental and planetary destruction without combating the war economy: the US military as the world's largest institutional polluter, the dependency that "green" technology has on militarism, and what grassroots resistance to extraction looks like. Warmaking is the Elephant in the Room in many environmental spaces-- uncovering the reality of extraction in all its forms shows how we can't brush it under the rug any longer.
Speakers:
Nandita Lal, Researcher and Activist
Ruth Rohde, Shadow World Investigations
Afreen Faridi, Assistant Professor, JK Lakshmipat University
Sly Blood-Coltan, Congolese Action Youth Platform
This webinar, part of the Global Week of Action for Peace and Climate Justice, will examine the linkages between "critical mineral" extraction, war-making, the climate crisis, and the cost of the extraction process. We'll outline who defines what "critical minerals" are, how "criticality" masks imperial extraction, and why the U.S.'s over 800 bases are key to global resource extraction.
We'll also discuss how we cannot combat environmental and planetary destruction without combating the war economy: the US military as the world's largest institutional polluter, the dependency that "green" technology has on militarism, and what grassroots resistance to extraction looks like. Warmaking is the Elephant in the Room in many environmental spaces-- uncovering the reality of extraction in all its forms shows how we can't brush it under the rug any longer.
Speakers:
Nandita Lal, Researcher and Activist
Ruth Rohde, Shadow World Investigations
Afreen Faridi, Assistant Professor, JK Lakshmipat University
Sly Blood-Coltan, Congolese Action Youth Platform
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 14, 2025 6:30AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network