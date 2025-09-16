top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/16/2025
U.S. Anti-War Environment & Forest Defense

Webinar: "Critical" Minerals or Imperial Plunder? Extractivism for Warfare

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Codepink
Location Details:
Zoom
https://www.codepink.org/wing916
Even if you don't realize it, you're constantly hearing about "critical minerals." Whether it's for "green energy," for AI, or as part of "defense" spending. Except a "green energy transition" can't be truly environmentally friendly if it relies on extractive mining processes that only exist through war and militarism. And we can't separate the role of these minerals from the advance of war-making, genocidal military equipment, and dangerous AI technology

This webinar, part of the Global Week of Action for Peace and Climate Justice, will examine the linkages between "critical mineral" extraction, war-making, the climate crisis, and the cost of the extraction process. We'll outline who defines what "critical minerals" are, how "criticality" masks imperial extraction, and why the U.S.'s over 800 bases are key to global resource extraction.

We'll also discuss how we cannot combat environmental and planetary destruction without combating the war economy: the US military as the world's largest institutional polluter, the dependency that "green" technology has on militarism, and what grassroots resistance to extraction looks like. Warmaking is the Elephant in the Room in many environmental spaces-- uncovering the reality of extraction in all its forms shows how we can't brush it under the rug any longer.

Speakers:

Nandita Lal, Researcher and Activist

Ruth Rohde, Shadow World Investigations

Afreen Faridi, Assistant Professor, JK Lakshmipat University

Sly Blood-Coltan, Congolese Action Youth Platform
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 14, 2025 6:30AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code