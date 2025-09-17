Pagan Anarchism

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

6:00 PM

Class/Workshop

SubRosa Community Space

SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz

“Let’s read and learn together!” Wednesday September 17th, 831 Anarchists, based in Monterey Bay Area, are going to be at SubRosa and invite you to join them. The theme for the reading and discussion group is PAGAN ANARCHISM. Come learn together about the theoretical and practical alignments of anarchism and paganism



No prior reading or knowledge required. Free and open to everyone



More details: A big long hand out with passages from the readings will be available at the reading group, and we all read and discuss them together.



6pm at SubRosa - likely in the courtyard outside - 703 Pacific Avenue in downtown Santa Cruz @subrosa_space // free and open to everyone. And thanks to friends at @oldcapitolbooks for facilitating the group @subrosa_space



