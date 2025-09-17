From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Pagan Anarchism
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Class/Workshop
SubRosa Community Space
SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
“Let’s read and learn together!” Wednesday September 17th, 831 Anarchists, based in Monterey Bay Area, are going to be at SubRosa and invite you to join them. The theme for the reading and discussion group is PAGAN ANARCHISM. Come learn together about the theoretical and practical alignments of anarchism and paganism
No prior reading or knowledge required. Free and open to everyone
More details: A big long hand out with passages from the readings will be available at the reading group, and we all read and discuss them together.
6pm at SubRosa - likely in the courtyard outside - 703 Pacific Avenue in downtown Santa Cruz @subrosa_space // free and open to everyone. And thanks to friends at @oldcapitolbooks for facilitating the group @subrosa_space
SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - a place to meet people, share resources and ideas, challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now. @subrosa_space
And SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities - since 1994! More about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/subrosa_space/
