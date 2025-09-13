From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Israel! Stop Killing Palestinians! Stop Starving Gaza!!
Date:
Friday, September 19, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Ricky Ratt
Email:
Location Details:
456 Montgomery, San Francisco
Israel Consulate - the central web of the rogue criminal nation
Israel Consulate - the central web of the rogue criminal nation
Friday, September 19, 2025 --- 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Protest
Radical Autonomous Tribe (RAT)
456 Montgomery - Israeli Consulate
Israel! Stop Killing Palestinians! Stop Starving Gaza!!
LOUD NOISE ACTION at Israel Consulate to protest that rogue nation's horrible war crimes - their sadistic starvation of Palestinians, their genocidal killing of women & children, the repulsive lying of Netanyahu and his psychopathic allies, and the wicked, vile, cravenly murder of humanitarian aid workers, hospital workers, academics, babies and children, plus the destruction of Palestinian homes, hospital businesses, mosques, churches, museums, universities.
Stop the Madness!
We will create a furious ruckus. We have megaphones, drums, trumpets, whistles, and air horns to share, plus bring your own pots and pans to beat on the barricades they set up to separate us from the Zionists inside.
Protest
Radical Autonomous Tribe (RAT)
456 Montgomery - Israeli Consulate
Israel! Stop Killing Palestinians! Stop Starving Gaza!!
LOUD NOISE ACTION at Israel Consulate to protest that rogue nation's horrible war crimes - their sadistic starvation of Palestinians, their genocidal killing of women & children, the repulsive lying of Netanyahu and his psychopathic allies, and the wicked, vile, cravenly murder of humanitarian aid workers, hospital workers, academics, babies and children, plus the destruction of Palestinian homes, hospital businesses, mosques, churches, museums, universities.
Stop the Madness!
We will create a furious ruckus. We have megaphones, drums, trumpets, whistles, and air horns to share, plus bring your own pots and pans to beat on the barricades they set up to separate us from the Zionists inside.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Sep 13, 2025 3:46PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network