Friday, September 19, 2025

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Protest

Ricky Ratt

456 Montgomery, San Francisco

Israel Consulate - the central web of the rogue criminal nation

LOUD NOISE ACTION at Israel Consulate to protest that rogue nation's horrible war crimes - their sadistic starvation of Palestinians, their genocidal killing of women & children, the repulsive lying of Netanyahu and his psychopathic allies, and the wicked, vile, cravenly murder of humanitarian aid workers, hospital workers, academics, babies and children, plus the destruction of Palestinian homes, hospital businesses, mosques, churches, museums, universities.



Stop the Madness!



We will create a furious ruckus. We have megaphones, drums, trumpets, whistles, and air horns to share, plus bring your own pots and pans to beat on the barricades they set up to separate us from the Zionists inside.