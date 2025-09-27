top
View events for the week of 9/27/2025
San Francisco

Guatemalan Poet-Filmmakers

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, September 27, 2025
Time:
8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Craig Baldwin/Other Cinema
Location Details:
992 Valencia Street, San Francisco
A righteous celebration of the history-making initiatives by our own Alex Mejia to restore crucial films with the Cinemateca Nacional in Guatemala City! Tonight he guides us on a ultra-rare journey through the region’s radical cinema underground, where poets picked up cameras and filmmakers found their voices in verse...from a forgotten ‘40s doc capturing Indigenous political mobilizations for Jacobo Arbenz, through national poet Otto René Castillo’s experimental collaborations in West Berlin exile, to militant writer Eduardo Labarca’s fierce reflections on art and armed struggle. The program showcases the recently digitized Al Cabo del Tiempo (scanned right here at SF State!), in which the radical Taller de Cine collective grapples with defeat through a critical poet’s lens. We’ll witness Anais Taracena’s lyrical video with Indigenous author Rosa Chávez, building toward our centerpiece: Javier Briones’ (in person) sublime meditation on historical memory, told through Maya Achi voices and the ancestral lands that hold their stories. Five films..Decades of resistance..Traditions of political fury becoming cinematic poetry. Tamales de chipilín too! $11
For more information: http://www.othercinema.com
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 12, 2025 11:31PM
Add Your Comments
