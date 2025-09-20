From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Date:
Saturday, September 20, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Craig Baldwin/Other Cinema
Location Details:
992 Valencia Street, San Francisco
Not one, but two long-form arguments for Palestinian autonomy, because our righteous anger and the urgent need for action against genocide in our time--in real time!–demands extraordinary measures. The first piece affords an entrance into legendary prankster Banksy’s art hotel near the West Bank barrier, housing a semi-secret museum that displays artifacts from creative resistance struggles against 70+ years of Zionist occupation. Vin Arfuso’s feature, in its NorCal premiere, comes from a collaboration between Palestinian-American musician Anwar Hadid, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, and the grandson of South African founding father Nelson Mandela. A slightly extended intermission accommodates easy entry for patrons choosing only the second on the bill, the Oscar-winning (though effectively suppressed) No Other Land, hardly seen in SF despite wide-spread protests against the egregious political censorship. This powerful doc from a Palestinian-Israeli directorial collective shows the destruction of the West Bank village of Masafer Yatta, and the alliance which develops between an activist and a journalist from the respective nationalities. Doors at 6:45 for the 7:15 Walled Off, tho additional arrivals are welcome during the 8:45-9PM break. $10 for either or both.
For more information: http://www.othercinema.com
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 12, 2025 11:26PM
