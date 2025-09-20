top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/20/2025
Palestine San Francisco Arts + Action

Palestine Action

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, September 20, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Craig Baldwin/Other Cinema
Location Details:
992 Valencia Street, San Francisco
Not one, but two long-form arguments for Palestinian autonomy, because our righteous anger and the urgent need for action against genocide in our time--in real time!–demands extraordinary measures. The first piece affords an entrance into legendary prankster Banksy’s art hotel near the West Bank barrier, housing a semi-secret museum that displays artifacts from creative resistance struggles against 70+ years of Zionist occupation. Vin Arfuso’s feature, in its NorCal premiere, comes from a collaboration between Palestinian-American musician Anwar Hadid, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, and the grandson of South African founding father Nelson Mandela. A slightly extended intermission accommodates easy entry for patrons choosing only the second on the bill, the Oscar-winning (though effectively suppressed) No Other Land, hardly seen in SF despite wide-spread protests against the egregious political censorship. This powerful doc from a Palestinian-Israeli directorial collective shows the destruction of the West Bank village of Masafer Yatta, and the alliance which develops between an activist and a journalist from the respective nationalities. Doors at 6:45 for the 7:15 Walled Off, tho additional arrivals are welcome during the 8:45-9PM break. $10 for either or both.
For more information: http://www.othercinema.com
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 12, 2025 11:26PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code