September 11, 2025 - The California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-CA), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today denounced the Senate Education Committee’s vote advancing AB 715 (Zbur & Addis) and reiterated its strong opposition to the bill.

CAIR-CA warns that AB 715 would:* Police classroom speech and chill discussion of Palestine and human rights.* Conflate religion with political ideology by equating criticism of the Israeli government’s policies with antisemitism.* Rely on contested frameworks (including the IHRA definition) that have been weaponized to silence speech.* Impose vague standards for “factual accuracy,” and prohibit statements that could be construed as “advocacy” and “personal opinion,” inviting politically motivated complaints.* Mandate the “immediate and permanent” removal of instructional materials deemed objectionable, even mid-year.* Expose teachers and school leaders to liability under “reason to know” provisions that create impossible compliance burdens.In a statement, CAIR-CA Legislative and Government Affairs Director Oussama Mokeddem said:“With this vote, pedagogy was traded for politics. AB 715 codifies a complaint-driven speech regime that punishes good-faith educators, strips shelves, and tells students some truths are off-limits—especially when it comes to Palestine and human rights. California’s classrooms deserve inquiry and inclusion, not hotlines and intimidation.”CAIR-CA thanks Senator Dave Cortese for abstaining on AB 715. His abstention reflects the serious concerns raised by educators, students, and civil rights advocates about the bill’s chilling effect on classroom discussion, and we appreciate his commitment to advancing comprehensive legislation to address these issues.As AB 715 proceeds in the Senate, CAIR-CA calls on leadership to halt the bill and instead invest in educator training, inclusive curricula, and restorative approaches that improve school climate without criminalizing discussion or chilling honest instruction. CAIR-CA and partners in the CA Coalition to Defend Public Education will continue mobilizing teachers, students, and community members across the state.CAIR-CA is the California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance the understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.