Block the Bombs with Rep. Delia Ramirez
Date:
Monday, September 15, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Peace Action
Location Details:
Please join us for a national mobilization call for the Block the Bombs to Israel week of action, featuring U.S. Representative Delia Ramirez (D-IL), the sponsor of H.R. 3565 in the House of Representatives, which aims to provide for a limitation on the transfer of defense articles and defense services to Israel. Ask your questions about the legislation and learn how you can help amplify the call to stop weapons sales to Israel.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 12, 2025 10:38AM
