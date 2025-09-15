Block the Bombs with Rep. Delia Ramirez

Date:

Monday, September 15, 2025

Time:

4:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Peace Action

Location Details:

Please join us for a national mobilization call for the Block the Bombs to Israel week of action, featuring U.S. Representative Delia Ramirez (D-IL), the sponsor of H.R. 3565 in the House of Representatives, which aims to provide for a limitation on the transfer of defense articles and defense services to Israel. Ask your questions about the legislation and learn how you can help amplify the call to stop weapons sales to Israel.