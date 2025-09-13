Ceasefire Postcards Pop-Up at Milyar Cafe

Saturday, September 13, 2025

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Other

Ceasefire Postcards

3300 Adeline St, Berkeley, CA 94703

This Saturday, September 13th, from 12pm to 2pm, we will meet at Milyar Cafe, located at 3300 Adeline St in Berkeley, to continue raising our voices in support of the Palestinian people against the ongoing genocide.



We will demand that the Oakland Port Authority end its complicity in genocide. The Oakland International Airport is being used to ship U.S. military cargo to Israel, supporting war crimes and violating international humanitarian law, the Leahy Law, and the Genocide Convention. We will call on Mayor Barbara Lee and Congresswoman Lateefah Simon to publicly denounce these weapons shipments and take action to stop them.



We will also write to members of Congress to dismantle the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), whose U.S. contractors are implicated in the killing of almost two thousand Palestinians as they sought humanitarian aid. Israeli troops and GHF personnel have been accused of firing on civilians, using tear gas, stun grenades, and live ammunition at aid distribution sites. Instead of funding a program complicit in these crimes, we will urge Congress to restore funding to UNRWA, the primary humanitarian agency serving Palestinians.



We will persist in holding our elected officials accountable to U.S. and international law by demanding an end to support for Israel’s ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people. We will call on the House Foreign Affairs Committee to act on H.R. 3565, the Block the Bombs Act, introduced by Representative Delia Ramirez.



Scripts, addresses, stamps, and postcards will be provided.



*** We’ve been hosting this pop-up since December 2023, and we’re grateful for the ongoing support. To help cover costs, we’re kindly asking for donations to purchase stamps and postcards. Alternatively, feel free to bring your own stamps and postcards to contribute.



We must not yield in our commitment to a liberated Palestine. Write postcards with us; call Congress from home; join local actions; sign petitions; contribute to mutual aid groups; support NGOs on the ground; boycott Israel’s products and those of companies profiting from the oppression of Palestinians (use apps like Boycat and NoThanks, as well as the AFSC website Disoccupied.com, to guide your ethical consumer choices). We’re in this together for the long haul to end Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian Territories.

