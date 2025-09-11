Amended AB 715: From Explicit to Implicit Pro-Israel Censorship in California Classrooms by Jonathan de Noche

AB 715 swaps explicit Israel-Palestine bans for an IHRA‑aligned, “Antisemitism Prevention Coordinator” led instruction materials regime that channels “compliance” through advocacy networks, relabels Israel‑critical scholarship as “bias” and discrimination, chilling classroom speech. AB 715 must be rejected in favor of viewpoint‑neutral standards, established K–12 speech/harassment thresholds, transparency, and clear classroom guidance.