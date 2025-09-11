From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Amended AB 715: From Explicit to Implicit Pro-Israel Censorship in California Classrooms
AB 715 swaps explicit Israel-Palestine bans for an IHRA‑aligned, “Antisemitism Prevention Coordinator” led instruction materials regime that channels “compliance” through advocacy networks, relabels Israel‑critical scholarship as “bias” and discrimination, chilling classroom speech. AB 715 must be rejected in favor of viewpoint‑neutral standards, established K–12 speech/harassment thresholds, transparency, and clear classroom guidance.
Update: The Senate Education Committee advanced AB 715 on September 10 by a 6-0-1 vote.¹
Following public and educator pushback, the amendments removed AB 715’s overt Israel–Palestine clauses, yet what vanished in statute reappears in the bill’s quiet machinery:
An instructional materials-first compliance regime led by a new pro-Israel Antisemitism Prevention Coordinator tasked with training educators, advising districts on corrective actions, tracking complaints, shaping future policy, and enforcing the Israel-centered IHRA definition of antisemitism.² (IHRA’s definition of antisemitism classifies certain unfavorable evaluations of Israel as antisemitic.)
In practice, this system funnels classroom “compliance” through the same network that supplies pro-Israel content to California schools: advocacy-produced “Israel education” from JPAC-aligned coalitions and JCRCs; off-the-shelf trainings and modules from the ADL, StandWithUs, CAMERA, the Brandeis Center, and the iCenter for Israel Education; and curricula modeled on or aligned with the Israeli Ministry of Education’s own history and civics materials.³
In recent battles over the Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum, local course adoptions, and district settlements, these groups provided model lessons, trainings, legal templates, and “best practice” exemplars that districts then used—or felt compelled to adopt.⁴ ⁵
Under AB 715’s amendments, those very advocacy materials are implicitly labeled as “factually accurate,” free of “bias and advocacy,” and aligned with “professional responsibility” simply because the bill applies an IHRA-style standard that codes critical views of Israel as antisemitism. That triad is not a neutral standard; it is the compliance badge of advocacy content.⁶
Let’s not forget that the organizations enacting this bill: JPAC and CLJC are themselves pro-Israel advocacy organizations pontificating about removing advocacy and bias from textbooks.
What “Pro-Israel” Versions of History Look Like
The “non-advocacy,” “professionally responsible” materials that sail through adoption present Israel as a strong democracy where Arab citizens enjoy full rights, frame occupation measures as security steps, portray Palestinian expulsion as an unfortunate side effect of defensive wars, and deny that settler colonialism, apartheid, or genocide apply.⁷
Palestinian testimonies of mass civilian killings, siege, forced removal, dehumanizing rhetoric, systemic abuses and torture are at best downplayed as just “one perspective” needing “balance,” and at worst omitted or labeled “antisemitic.”⁸
That denialist framing contrasts sharply with the broader evidence. Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and B’Tselem have documented that Israel enforces a regime of apartheid, and UN Special Rapporteurs have confirmed these findings in multiple reports.⁹ ¹⁰
Across Middle East studies, political science, international law, and Indigenous studies, the settler-colonial characterization is widely accepted in peer-reviewed research.¹¹ ¹²
In September 2025, the International Association of Genocide Scholars—representing hundreds of experts—adopted a resolution by an overwhelming margin concluding that Israel’s actions in Gaza meet the Genocide Convention’s definition,¹³ a perspective reflecting the earlier conclusions of Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and B’Tselem.⁹ ¹⁰
By contrast, the narrative rejecting apartheid, settler colonialism, and genocide comes from a small circle of advocacy organizations and think tanks whose mission is defending Israel rather than producing objective scholarship or respecting the findings of major human-rights organizations.¹⁴ ¹⁵
Under AB 715’s IHRA-inflected system, those advocacy texts become the default for “non-advocacy” and “professional responsibility,” while evidence-based criticism is dismissed as “bias” — an orwellian framework.
Gaza, Genocide, and the Whitewashing Problem
This debate is not abstract. It unfolds amid a mass-atrocity crisis in Gaza. Genocide scholars and human-rights groups document large-scale civilian killings, destruction of essential infrastructure, forced displacement, and rhetoric calling for elimination—not just by the Israeli leadership, but by a majority of the Israeli population.¹³ ¹⁶ ²⁰ ²² ²³ ²⁴ ²⁵ ²⁶
Denying genocide is not “factual accuracy”—it is whitewashing.
Since genocide entails patterns of domination and destruction that logically follow from apartheid and settler colonialism, an instructional materials-first enforcement regime erases critical history and repackages denial as compliance.
How the Implicit System Works
AB 715 achieves indirectly what earlier drafts did explicitly.
First, it installs a hook around instructional materials: contested history labeled “bias.”
Second, it authorizes the state to order corrective actions—material substitutions, lesson rewrites, required trainings—after Uniform Complaint Procedures (Title 5 CCR §§ 4600–4687) findings, shifting enforcement from misconduct to content choice.²¹
Third, it empowers the Antisemitism Prevention Coordinator to drive district practice through trainings, advisory memos, and complaint analysis, turning guidance into mandates.
Because contracted curriculum organizations are in scope, publishers and vendors pre-clear content against expected IHRA-aligned objections. Self-censorship kicks in before a teacher ever opens a book.
Procurement as Power: The “Reflecting Adversely” Veto Clause
California’s adoption code bars materials “reflecting adversely” on protected traits like religion or nationality—a pre‑existing textbook rule structurally prone to First Amendment conflict unless narrowly confined to screening out demeaning portrayals of people in school‑sponsored materials. Applied that way, it is not a license to police political viewpoints, library holdings, or student expression. In an IHRA‑driven setting, that clause becomes a veto: Israel‑critical texts are recast as “adverse reflection” on Jewish identity or nationality, while Israel advocacy materials denying apartheid, settler colonialism, and genocide sail through as “respectful,” “welcoming,” and “accurate.” Procurement committees and risk‑averse administrators will default to the least controversial content—the Israel advocacy‑approved line.⁷ ¹⁸
Legal violations
Federal precedent and California law already establish that discrimination tied to (actual or perceived) nationality must involve “severe,” “pervasive,” and “objectively offensive” conduct that denies a student equal access to education—e.g., exclusion from programs or measurable academic harm.¹⁷ Emotional unease or disagreement labeled “adverse reflection” does not meet that threshold.
AB 715 ignores this tangible-harm, unequal treatment requirement in favor of a standard that treats discomfort caused by political evaluation as discriminatory due to “adverse reflection”—especially if that evaluation critiques Israel’s legitimacy in any form.
Districts may design curricula and teach about antisemitism, but once a forum for student expression—essays, debates, clubs—is opened, schools may curb speech only if it constitutes true threats, incitement, targeted harassment, defamation, obscenity, or fighting words.¹⁶
Constitutional Lines the Bill Blurs (With a Classroom Vignette)
Imagine a tenth-grade history class assigning excerpts from Amnesty and Human Rights Watch alongside Israeli High Court rulings and academic essays on apartheid. A parent files a UCP complaint under AB 715 alleging “discriminatory bias.” The district pulls the materials “pending review,” instructs the teacher to substitute state-approved texts, and logs a “coaching” memo. No disruption occurred; no protected student reported harm. Yet the teacher’s curricular choice is punished as “advocacy,” students lose primary evidence, and a message goes out: avoid contested scholarship. That is how viewpoint neutrality collapses in a limited public forum without any required showing of disruption or severity.¹⁹
Existing Legislation Already Protects Against Discrimination
California already has a universal civil-rights framework under Title VI, Title IX, and state anti-discrimination laws that protects free speech and bars hostility, harassment, and discriminatory treatment of any group—including Jewish and Palestinian students—without requiring separate antisemitism or anti-Palestinianism statutes, definitions, or coordinators. This existing legislation already ensures:
- Equal protection for all students against discrimination based on religion, ethnicity, or national origin, with well-established legal thresholds for severe, pervasive, objectively offensive harassment.
- Robust free-speech safeguards under the First Amendment, limiting regulation to instances of material disruption or true threats rather than penalizing protected political or historical viewpoints.
- Complaint procedures and remedial powers rooted in familiar civil-rights law, avoiding the slippery slope of extra coordinators or special-category definitions that chill discourse—whether of critical views of Israel or of Palestinian rights and narratives, such as the denial or minimization of Gaza genocide, the Nakba, apartheid, settler colonialism, international-law debates on armed resistance, or Palestinian self-determination.
Additional antisemitism-specific legislation, coordinators, or IHRA-based enforcement mechanisms are as unnecessary—and as liable to distort free expression—as parallel anti-Palestinianism laws or coordinators policing denial or minimization of Palestinian experiences and narratives (even though an anti-Palestinianism definition and “prevention coordinator” could bring some measure of symmetrical balance).
Rejecting AB 715 is necessary to reduce further departure from the existing civil-rights and free-speech framework.
The Bottom Line
AB 715 did not abandon its earlier objectives; it learned to hide them. By refocusing enforcement on instructional materials and credentialing advocacy-produced “Israel education” as “factual accuracy,” free of “bias and advocacy,” and reflective of “professional responsibility” under an IHRA-style regime, the bill whitewashes genocide-level findings and rewrites history as policy.
That is not effective antisemitism prevention, academic freedom, or viewpoint neutrality—it is how an anti-Palestinian advocacy narrative becomes the syllabus, silencing the evidence students most need to see—especially during a genocide.
We should reject AB 715’s unlawful departures from existing civil-rights standards and instead respect existing law by adopting simple, written, viewpoint‑neutral standards for curricular “balance” and applying them equally to all nations and identities.
Tether enforcement to established K–12 speech and harassment thresholds—only restricting speech that causes material disruption or rises to severe, pervasive, objectively offensive conduct—rather than penalizing controversial ideas.
Forbid compelled affirmation of any state’s “right to exist” or the imposition of a preferred political or historical stance through curriculum rules.
Require any coordinator or existing compliance officer to operate transparently by publishing trainings, advisories, and complaint data and avoiding pressure on outcomes based on viewpoint.
And finally, provide concrete classroom scenarios (who is speaking, which rule applies, where the threshold lies) so teachers and vendors can distinguish protected instruction from sanctionable conduct before materials are selected.
References
1. Roll Calls Committee on Education, Sept. 10, 2025, showing a 6-0-1 vote in favor of advancing AB 715. https://sedn.senate.ca.gov/system/files/2025-09/roll-call-9.10.25.pdf
2. Senate Education Committee, Complete Hearing Packet, AB 715 (Sept. 10, 2025). https://sedn.senate.ca.gov/system/files/2025-09/complete-hearing-packet-9.10.25.pdf
3. JPAC, “California Senate Education Committee Passes Landmark Bill to Counter K–12 Antisemitism” (Sept. 11, 2025). https://jpac-cal.org/2025/09/11/california-senate-education-committee-passes-landmark-bill-to-counter-k-12-antisemitism/
4. Jewish Public Affairs Committee and JCRC Bay Area, “Welcome Ethnic Studies Curriculum Bill” (Feb. 23, 2025). https://jcrc.org/blog/jpac-jcrc-bay-area-and-state-jewish-coalition-welcome-ethnic-studies-curriculum-bill/
5. Jewish Journal, “On JPAC For An Improved Ethnic Studies Curriculum” (Feb. 4, 2021). https://jpac-cal.org/2021/02/05/jpac-in-the-jewish-journal-on-jpac-for-an-improved-ethnic-studies-curriculum/
6. “Attacks From Pro-Israel Groups Threaten California’s Ethnic Studies Curriculum,” Jewish Currents (Sept. 22, 2021). https://jewishcurrents.org/attacks-from-pro-israel-groups-threaten-californias-ethnic-studies-curriculum
7. Amnesty International, “Israel’s Apartheid Against Palestinians: A Cruel System of Domination and a Crime Against Humanity” (2022). https://www.amnestyusa.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Full-Report.pdf
8. Human Rights Watch, “A Threshold Crossed: Israeli Authorities and the Crimes of Apartheid and Persecution” (Apr. 2021). https://www.hrw.org/report/2021/04/27/threshold-crossed/israeli-authorities-and-crimes-apartheid-and-persecution
9. B’Tselem, “What Is Apartheid?” (2022). https://www.btselem.org/apartheid/what_is_apartheid
10. UN Special Rapporteur reports on occupation, apartheid, and genocide (2025). https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-releases/2025/07/forever-occupation-genocide-and-profit-special-rapporteurs-report-exposes
11. International Association of Genocide Scholars, Resolution on Gaza (Aug. 30, 2025). https://genocidescholars.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/IAGS-Resolution-on-Gaza-FINAL.pdf
12. NGO Monitor, “Amnesty International’s Cruel Assault on Israel” (2022). https://ngo-monitor.org/reports/amnesty-internationals-cruel-assault-on-israel/
13. Taylor & Francis, “The Academic Question of Palestine” (2024). https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/19436149.2024.2384009
14. Vox, “Is Israel a ‘Settler-Colonial’ State? The Debate, Explained” (Apr. 16, 2024). https://www.vox.com/world-politics/24128715/israel-palestine-conflict-settler-colonialism-zionism-history-debate
15. Education Code § 60044, “Materials Reflecting Adversely” clause. https://www.cde.ca.gov/ci/cr/cf/ab1078guidance.asp
16. Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, 393 U.S. 503 (1969). https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/393/503/
17. Davis v. Monroe County Board of Education, 526 U.S. 629 (1999). https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/526/629/
18. Davis at 644 (harassment actionable only when severe, pervasive, objectively offensive). https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/526/629/
19. Tinker at 508–09 (speech restrictions only for material disruption). https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/393/503/
20. INSS, “Swords of Iron Survey Results – February 2025.” https://www.inss.org.il/publication/survey-fabruary-2025/
21. California Department of Education, “Uniform Complaint Procedures (Title 5 CCR §§ 4600–4687).” https://www.cde.ca.gov/re/cp/uc/
22. “64% of Israelis believe there are ‘no innocents’ in Gaza: Poll,” Anadolu Agency, June 11, 2025. https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/64-of-israelis-believe-there-are-no-innocents-in-gaza-poll/3594355
23. Tamir Sorek and Shay Hazkani, “Eliminatory Attitudes Among Jewish Israelis,” Geocartography Knowledge Group, March 2025; Haaretz, March 2025.
24. Israel Democracy Institute, “Israeli Public Opinion on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis,” July 2025; The New Arab, August 6, 2025. https://www.newarab.com/news/poll-nearly-80-israeli-jews-unmoved-starvation-gaza
25. Hebrew University of Jerusalem, aChord Center for Economic Social Research, “Survey on Media Coverage and Public Attitudes During the Gaza War,” May 2025.
26. Tamir Sorek and Shay Hazkani, “Eliminatory Attitudes Among Jewish Israelis,” Geocartography Knowledge Group, March 2025; Haaretz, March 2025.
