San Francisco Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services

"God is Here Baby" Protesters Angry at SF Billionaire Mayor Lurie's "Family Housing” Plan

by LVP
Thu, Sep 11, 2025 3:22PM
SF billionaire mayor Daniel Lurie proposed a "Family Housing" plan and held a rally at San Francisco City Hall. It was met with angry protesters who said this was the developers and speculators plan to remove more working class and poor people from San Francisco.
Community For Sale-See $COTT
original image (3695x2081)
Billionaire SF Mayor Daniel Lurie is supporting a so called "Family Zoning" Plan and had a rally for it in front of San Francisco City Hall on September 9, 2025

Opponents of the Mayor Luries's plan protested and spoke out about why it will end up evicting working class tenants. He would push people into small apartments that would profit developers but not help families. His plan would allow the demolition of rent controlled building helping the speculators and developers.

Many residents were very angry about the role of SF Senator Scott Weiner who has been a shill for the developers and billionaires state wide who want to eliminate rent control and implement deregulation.

Additional Media:

Arrest The Billionaires Not The Homeless! Rally At SF City Hall To Protest Attack On Homeless
https://youtu.be/mG4_dJYVwk8

How Working Class In Vienna Solved Their Housing Crisis-Make The Rich Pay For Working Class Housing
https://youtu.be/ckSBfWud7L0

People's Park Barricaded In Berkeley As UC, Newsom, Berkeley Pols & Police Use Shipping Containers
https://youtu.be/w1fFSqgv_fA

The high cost of housing is a UC-created crisis
https://www.sfexaminer.com/our_sections/forum/the-high-cost-of-housing-is-a-a-uc-created-crisis/article_76149e18-701e-11ed-bad3-337f34ad12d1.html

Privatization Is The Issue
https://pages.ucsd.edu/~rfrank/class_web/BSUresearch/Privatization-Is-The-Issue.pdf

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/mTwypu4gdjU
§Lurie's Family Zoning Plan
by LVP
Thu, Sep 11, 2025 3:22PM
Lurie's "Family Zoning" Plan Will Drive Working People From SF
original image (3380x2220)
SF billionaire mayor Daniel Lurie's plan would bulldoze homes for working people and displace thousands of residents
https://youtu.be/mTwypu4gdjU
§Community Member Protests Developer Shill Scott Weiner
by LVP
Thu, Sep 11, 2025 3:22PM
sm_img_2540.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SF Democrat and Zionist Scott Weiner has pushed State legislation to allow developers to have massive developments that would displace thousands of residents.
https://youtu.be/mTwypu4gdjU
§Democrat & Zionist Scott Weiner's Record For Developers & Billionaires
by LVP
Thu, Sep 11, 2025 3:22PM
sm_weiner_scotts_record_for_developers.jpg
original image (1842x1231)
San Francisco Democrat Scott Weiner has pushed legislation statewide to allow develop and speculators to drive working people from their homes. The Democratic Party which takes millions from the billionaires run the state legislature and San Francisco politicians.
https://youtu.be/mTwypu4gdjU
§North Beach Would Be Threatened Said Tour Guide
by LVP
Thu, Sep 11, 2025 3:22PM
sm_img_2549.jpg
original image (3033x1875)
Residents of North Beach warned that Mayor Lurie's "Family Zoning" plan would threaten North Beach with more massive development destroying it's history and character for developer's profits.
https://youtu.be/mTwypu4gdjU
§Residents In Conflict About Housing Plan
by LVP
Thu, Sep 11, 2025 3:22PM
sm_img_2543.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Two residents argued about who would benefit from SF Mayor Lurie's "Family Zoning" plan. There are more than 16,000 empty flats in San Francisco held back by speculators and billionaires who are investing for more profits.
https://youtu.be/mTwypu4gdjU
§Member Of Carpenters Union Said Members Can't Live In SF
by LVP
Thu, Sep 11, 2025 3:22PM
sm_img_2547.jpg
original image (3705x2417)
Carpenters Local 22 said that their members and families can't afford to live in San Francisco and some said this was a problem of capitalism. San Francisco has more than 80 billionaires and SF Mayor Daniel Lurie's family is part of the billionaires class.
https://youtu.be/mTwypu4gdjU
§"God Is Here Baby" Said One Of Mayor Lurie's Speaker At SF Rally
by LVP
Thu, Sep 11, 2025 3:22PM
sm_img_2542.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
One of the speakers in favor of SF Mayor Lurie's "Family Housing" plan said that "God Is Here Baby" and the people opposing his plan were fake.
https://youtu.be/mTwypu4gdjU
§Supporters Of Mayor Lurie's "Family Zoning" Plan
by LVP
Thu, Sep 11, 2025 3:22PM
sm_img_2544.jpg
original image (4027x2879)
The supporters of Mayor Lurie's "Family Zoning" plan did not address why there are more than 16,000 empty flats in San Francisco
https://youtu.be/mTwypu4gdjU
§SEIU 2015 Homecare Worker Talked About Gentrification Pushed By Government[
by LVP
Thu, Sep 11, 2025 3:22PM
sm_housing_seiu_2015.jpg
original image (3563x2101)
A SEIU 2015 homecare worker talked about the struggle to survive in San Francisco and trying to live on $22.00 an hour. He also reported on the destruction of working class housing in Potrero Hill where working class people including many Blacks are being driven out of San Francisco.
https://youtu.be/mTwypu4gdjU
