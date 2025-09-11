SF billionaire mayor Daniel Lurie proposed a "Family Housing" plan and held a rally at San Francisco City Hall. It was met with angry protesters who said this was the developers and speculators plan to remove more working class and poor people from San Francisco.

Billionaire SF Mayor Daniel Lurie is supporting a so called "Family Zoning" Plan and had a rally for it in front of San Francisco City Hall on September 9, 2025Opponents of the Mayor Luries's plan protested and spoke out about why it will end up evicting working class tenants. He would push people into small apartments that would profit developers but not help families. His plan would allow the demolition of rent controlled building helping the speculators and developers.Many residents were very angry about the role of SF Senator Scott Weiner who has been a shill for the developers and billionaires state wide who want to eliminate rent control and implement deregulation.