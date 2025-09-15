top
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Police State & Prisons

No Platform for Peter Thiel: Protest and Picket at the Commonwealth Club

original image (700x875)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, September 15, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Bay Resistance
Location Details:
The Commonwealth Club is hosting a 4-part event series this month with billionaire tech-oligarch Peter Thiel. Thiel is the founder of Palantir, the company that is literally providing the data for mass public surveillance of our communities, the violent ICE kidnapping of immigrants, the genocide in Gaza, union-busting efforts and more. His lecture series is on the topic of the Anti Christ - which is a little on-the-nose given his life’s work, yet he suggests (seriously!) that selfless activist Greta Thunberg might actually be the anti-christ we should fear.

The Commonwealth Club explicitly states their mission is to “contribute to an informed and engaged democratic citizenry, by educating the public about societal issues and creating social networks for good”.

But Peter Thiel reflects the opposite goals - he has stated his opposition to democracy, he actively supports defunding universities and public education, and aligns with Christian Nationalist movements that support white supremacy and the subjugation of women.

He might wear a suit-and-tie and use his immense wealth for influence - but his dreams of a techno-feudalist society is entirely counter to the mission of the Commonwealth Club, and a threat to people everywhere.

Send a letter to the Commonwealth Club at: https://actionnetwork.org/letters/stop-the-anti-christ-the-commonwealth-club/

For more information: https://www.bayresistance.org/events/-stop...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 11, 2025 12:55PM
