Mtn. View: Make Billionaires Pay! Sidewalk Rally for Climate Justice, NO ICE & Democracy

Date:

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Community volunteers

Location Details:

Intersection of Castro Street and El Camino Real

Mountain View, CA, 94040

Global Day of Action for Climate Justice & Democracy



Among Trump's billionaire buddies, a handful of Big Oil & Gas executives are raking in profits while the rest of us pay the price of rising costs, toxic pollution, and worsening climate disasters.



All across the world, authoritarian regimes are on the rise but people are fighting back. We are uniting across the world to demand a better future for our communities and for all living beings.



Shut down billionaires. Fund our future.



Shut down fascists. Protect migrants and the global majority.



Shut down polluters. Defend Mother Earth.



We are rising up for our people and our planet.