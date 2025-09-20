From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Mtn. View: Make Billionaires Pay! Sidewalk Rally for Climate Justice, NO ICE & Democracy
Date:
Saturday, September 20, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Community volunteers
Location Details:
Intersection of Castro Street and El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA, 94040
Global Day of Action for Climate Justice & Democracy
Among Trump's billionaire buddies, a handful of Big Oil & Gas executives are raking in profits while the rest of us pay the price of rising costs, toxic pollution, and worsening climate disasters.
All across the world, authoritarian regimes are on the rise but people are fighting back. We are uniting across the world to demand a better future for our communities and for all living beings.
Shut down billionaires. Fund our future.
Shut down fascists. Protect migrants and the global majority.
Shut down polluters. Defend Mother Earth.
We are rising up for our people and our planet.
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/local
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 11, 2025 12:22PM
