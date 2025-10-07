From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Driving the Movement I: Book Talk with Black Power Veteran Lorenzo Kom'boa Ervin
Date:
Tuesday, October 07, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Black Rose Anarchist Federation - Bay Area
Location Details:
West Oakland Public Library
1801 Adeline St.
Oakland, CA, 94607
1801 Adeline St.
Oakland, CA, 94607
This is the first in a two-part series of events with Black anarchists and authors in the Bay Area. For the second event, visit https://driving-the-movement-jonina-2025.eventbrite.com/.
It’s no secret our communities and the movements to defend them are under attack. Fascists relentlessly heighten political repression, using despair to overwhelm and immobilize us. Movement veterans who survived great sacrifices in their struggles against racist state oppression remind us that we have been here before—and that we can withstand it again. Now, more than ever, we must learn from them how to organize under dire circumstances.
Lorenzo Kom’Boa Ervin was a member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) and then shortly after, the Chattanooga branch of the Black Panther Party (BPP). While incarcerated for his contributions to the revolutionary struggle, Lorenzo connected Black liberation struggles to anarchist theory through writing, foremost of which is the contemporary classic Anarchism and the Black Revolution. Since then, he has continued to build social movements across the American South, the country, and the globe.
At this community conversation brought to you by Black Rose Anarchist Federation - Bay Area and Oakland Public Library, Lorenzo will reflect on JoNina Abron-Ervin's new book Driven by the Movement: Reports from the Black Power Era to share lessons about how we can fight and survive fascist violence to bring a new, better world into being.
It’s no secret our communities and the movements to defend them are under attack. Fascists relentlessly heighten political repression, using despair to overwhelm and immobilize us. Movement veterans who survived great sacrifices in their struggles against racist state oppression remind us that we have been here before—and that we can withstand it again. Now, more than ever, we must learn from them how to organize under dire circumstances.
Lorenzo Kom’Boa Ervin was a member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) and then shortly after, the Chattanooga branch of the Black Panther Party (BPP). While incarcerated for his contributions to the revolutionary struggle, Lorenzo connected Black liberation struggles to anarchist theory through writing, foremost of which is the contemporary classic Anarchism and the Black Revolution. Since then, he has continued to build social movements across the American South, the country, and the globe.
At this community conversation brought to you by Black Rose Anarchist Federation - Bay Area and Oakland Public Library, Lorenzo will reflect on JoNina Abron-Ervin's new book Driven by the Movement: Reports from the Black Power Era to share lessons about how we can fight and survive fascist violence to bring a new, better world into being.
For more information: https://driving-the-movement-lorenzo-2025....
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 11, 2025 8:18AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network