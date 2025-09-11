By diversifying our energy portfolio with offshore wind, a homegrown source of power, we reduce our reliance on volatile fossil fuel markets. This increased reliability also translates into fewer blackouts and Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which have become an increasingly unwelcome reality for many of us across the state.

September 5, 2025

Op-ed by Marisol Rubio, San Ramon City Council Member, District 4 Central Contra Costa

We’re on the vanguard of a new offshore wind industry that will capture clean energy in large quantities spurring significant economic development in our renewable energy transition from global warming fossil fuels. That transition is key for our health, security, and prosperity.

Last November, the people of California overwhelmingly voted in favor of the Resiliency Climate Bond. Now, we need legislative approval for the inclusion of $228 million of the bond for offshore wind funds for port improvements. Offshore wind is critical to all resiliency measures.

Wildfires are no longer seasonal. We deal with them all the time. But now they are increasingly bringing death and upheaval to communities. Last January, the world watched in horror as firestorms raged across Los Angeles, leaving destruction that resembled a war zone. For survivors, friends and families, the trauma and anxiety can’t be measured, but the financial cost can. Those fires exceed $250 billion in costs, and yet the fossil fuel giants continue raking in profits.

In San Ramon, we’ve already felt the toll of extreme heat and infrastructure strain. Add drought, and torrential rains to the list there is no doubt we are living inside a climate crisis of epic proportions. We need to take more actions to decarbonize the electric power sector so we can begin to hold back these extreme weather events.

Our local communities deserve real investments in resilience solutions like the offshore wind.

Offshore wind can play a crucial role in stabilizing, and lowering, our energy bills. By diversifying our energy portfolio with a reliable, homegrown source of power, we reduce our reliance on volatile fossil fuel markets. This increased reliability also translates into fewer blackouts and Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which have become an increasingly unwelcome reality for many of us across the state.

We can transition our entire economy to run on 100 percent renewable energy with floating offshore wind turbines off our coast feeding the grid. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory estimates California has 200 GW of offshore wind potential. The turbines off the coast of Humboldt and Morro Bay will be different than those on the east coast as they will be located in deep waters where they cannot be fixed to the bottom. They will be positioned on floating platforms tethered to the seabed. This method has been used in Europe successfully. The turbines will barely be visible on their floating platforms 20 miles off the coast.

Offshore wind clean energy can provide substantial co-benefits like reducing ordinary air pollution as well as greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. The air quality in environmental justice communities, whose residents suffer from illnesses caused by fossil fuel extraction and processing, will get better. Those living next to pumpjacks will no longer have to suffer from chronic asthma, or cancers once they are phased out.

Offshore wind is a never-ending clean energy resource that blows even more at night, when solar energy can’t be collected. With battery storage, offshore wind will easily augment solar and other renewables.

An equitable buildout that the California Energy Commission has planned will provide tangible avenues for local Tribes, communities, and California workers. This new industry will bring opportunities for businesses to support it up and down the coast while adding thousands of good paying union jobs. Local economies will flourish as more is spent in their communities.

Reports show deploying 25 GW of offshore wind can create thousands of jobs, supply 15-20 percent of the state’s new clean energy, offer ratepayers affordable, reliable clean power, drive economies of scale, and generate enough competitively priced electricity for up to 25 million homes.

I’m encouraged by the voters who passed the Climate Bond. Now the legislature needs to take action. No matter what happens at the federal level, here in the world’s fourth largest economy we can and are able to transition to 100 percent clean energy with offshore wind.