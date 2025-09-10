From the Open-Publishing Calendar
#NoKings! Nationwide Day of Pro-Democracy Protest - No Kings 2
Date:
Saturday, October 18, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501, Indivisible & numerous partners
Location Details:
Protests: San Francisco, throughout SF Bay Area, and beyond.
Join the resistance! Find a protest near you here:
https://www.nokings.org/
Nationwide Day of Pro-Democracy Protest
Saturday, October 18, 2025
Main Northern CA protest in San Francisco, w/ more protest locations throughout SF Bay Area & beyond
Anchor cities: Washington D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, Bozeman MT, New York City,
New Orleans, Atlanta
NO THRONES!
NO CROWNS!
NO KINGS!
On October 18, millions of us are rising again to show the world: America has no kings, and the power belongs to the people.
In June, millions of everyday Americans from every walk of life peacefully took to the streets
and declared with one voice: No Kings! The world saw the power of the people, and
President Trump’s attempt at a coronation collapsed under the strength of a movement rising against his abuses of power.
Now, President Trump has doubled down. His administration is sending masked agents into our streets, terrorizing our communities. Trump and his corrupt administration are
--Targeting immigrant families, profiling, arresting and detaining people without warrants.
--Threatening to overtake elections and end mail-in voting.
--Gutting healthcare and canceling cancer & other medical research
--Destroying environmental protections
--Dismantling & shredding education and services when families need them most
--Rigging maps to silence voters.
--Ignoring mass shootings at our schools and in our communities.
--Driving up the cost of living while handling out massive giveaways to billionaire allies,
as families struggle.
The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty!
Our peaceful movement is only getting bigger and bigger. “NO KINGS” is more than just a slogan; it is the foundation our nation was built upon. Born in the streets, shouted by millions, carried on posters and chants, it echoes from city blocks to rural town squares, uniting people across this country to fight dictatorship together.
Because this country does not belong to kings, dictators, or tyrants. It belongs to We the People - the people who care, who show up, and the ones who fight for dignity, a life we can afford, and real opportunity.
No Thrones! No Crowns! No Kings!
PEACEFUL PROTEST: A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
ORGANIZATIONS
https://www.nokings.org/partners
50501
Indivisible
198 Methods
5 Calls
ACLU
ACT.TV
American Federation of Teachers (AFT)
Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools
American Humanist Assoc.
AFGE
Center for Common Ground
CREW
Climate Defenders
The Climate Museum
Commit to Democracy
Common Cause
Coalition of Human Needs
Common Defense
Enough of Gun Violence
Fix Democracy First
Food & Water Watch
Free Speech for People
Free Speech TV
Human Rights Campaign
Kairos Center (Poor People's Campaign)
Labor Campaign for Single Payer
The Labor Force
League of Conservation Voters
MoveOn
National Nurses United
National Women's Law Center
People for the American Way
People Power United
Public Citizen
Third Act
UltraViolet Action
Veterans for Responsible Leadership
Voters of Tomorrow
Women's March
Win Without War
and more
For more information: https://www.nokings.org/
