Nationwide Day of Pro-Democracy ProtestSaturday, October 18, 2025Main Northern CA protest in San Francisco, w/ more protest locations throughout SF Bay Area & beyondAnchor cities: Washington D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, Bozeman MT, New York City,New Orleans, AtlantaNO THRONES!NO CROWNS!NO KINGS!On October 18, millions of us are rising again to show the world: America has no kings, and the power belongs to the people.In June, millions of everyday Americans from every walk of life peacefully took to the streetsand declared with one voice: No Kings! The world saw the power of the people, andPresident Trump’s attempt at a coronation collapsed under the strength of a movement rising against his abuses of power.Now, President Trump has doubled down. His administration is sending masked agents into our streets, terrorizing our communities. Trump and his corrupt administration are--Targeting immigrant families, profiling, arresting and detaining people without warrants.--Threatening to overtake elections and end mail-in voting.--Gutting healthcare and canceling cancer & other medical research--Destroying environmental protections--Dismantling & shredding education and services when families need them most--Rigging maps to silence voters.--Ignoring mass shootings at our schools and in our communities.--Driving up the cost of living while handling out massive giveaways to billionaire allies,as families struggle.The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty!Our peaceful movement is only getting bigger and bigger. “NO KINGS” is more than just a slogan; it is the foundation our nation was built upon. Born in the streets, shouted by millions, carried on posters and chants, it echoes from city blocks to rural town squares, uniting people across this country to fight dictatorship together.Because this country does not belong to kings, dictators, or tyrants. It belongs to We the People - the people who care, who show up, and the ones who fight for dignity, a life we can afford, and real opportunity.No Thrones! No Crowns! No Kings!PEACEFUL PROTEST: A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.ORGANIZATIONS50501Indivisible198 Methods5 CallsACLUACT.TVAmerican Federation of Teachers (AFT)Alliance to Reclaim Our SchoolsAmerican Humanist Assoc.AFGECenter for Common GroundCREWClimate DefendersThe Climate MuseumCommit to DemocracyCommon CauseCoalition of Human NeedsCommon DefenseEnough of Gun ViolenceFix Democracy FirstFood & Water WatchFree Speech for PeopleFree Speech TVHuman Rights CampaignKairos Center (Poor People's Campaign)Labor Campaign for Single PayerThe Labor ForceLeague of Conservation VotersMoveOnNational Nurses UnitedNational Women's Law CenterPeople for the American WayPeople Power UnitedPublic CitizenThird ActUltraViolet ActionVeterans for Responsible LeadershipVoters of TomorrowWomen's MarchWin Without Warand more