Palestine California Central Valley Education & Student Activism Government & Elections Racial Justice
CAIR-CA Reaffirms Opposition to AB 715 Ahead of Senate Education Committee Hearing
(SACRAMENTO, CA – 9/10/2025) – The California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-CA) today reaffirmed its strong opposition to Assembly Bill 715 (Zbur & Addis), which is scheduled for a hearing in the Senate Education Committee later today.
While recent amendments reflect some of the feedback provided by educators and civil rights groups, CAIR-CA maintains that the bill’s language continues to conflate political critique with antisemitism, silence educators, and risk criminalizing honest discussions about Palestine and other global justice issues in California classrooms.
In a statement, CAIR-CA Legislative & Government Affairs Director Oussama Mokeddem said:
“Our educators should be free to teach students the truth about history and discuss human rights without fear of political retaliation. In its current form, AB 715 creates a climate of intimidation and censorship. It undermines ethnic studies, weakens local decision-making, and elevates punitive systems that will harm both students and teachers. It is also disappointing to see that the California State Legislature would rush such an incomplete bill to make a political statement.”
CAIR-CA and allied organizations have raised concerns about the bill’s vague definitions, its disproportionate focus on one form of discrimination outside a broader civil rights framework, and the dangerous precedent of equating anti-Zionism with antisemitism. These provisions open the door to harassment, costly lawsuits, and the further marginalization of vulnerable student communities.
CAIR-CA sent a letter to Senate Education Committee Chair Sasha Pérez outlining its concerns and urging a ‘no’ vote on AB 715. The organization calls on lawmakers to instead prioritize support for educators, investment in inclusive curriculum, and restorative approaches that foster understanding and respect for all students.
CAIR-CA and its partners in the CA Coalition to Defend Public Education will be mobilizing teachers, students, and community members to oppose AB 715 at today’s Senate Education Hearing at 5 p.m. at 1021 O St., Sacramento.
CAIR-CA is a chapter of CAIR, America’s largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance the understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.
https://ca.cair.com/press-release/cair-ca-reaffirms-opposition-to-ab-715-ahead-of-senate-education-committee-hearing/
