top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine California Central Valley Education & Student Activism Government & Elections Racial Justice

CAIR-CA Reaffirms Opposition to AB 715 Ahead of Senate Education Committee Hearing

by CAIR California
Wed, Sep 10, 2025 2:37PM
(SACRAMENTO, CA – 9/10/2025) – The California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-CA) today reaffirmed its strong opposition to Assembly Bill 715 (Zbur & Addis), which is scheduled for a hearing in the Senate Education Committee later today.
(SACRAMENTO, CA – 9/10/2025) – The California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-CA) today reaffirmed its strong ...
original image (2048x1366)
While recent amendments reflect some of the feedback provided by educators and civil rights groups, CAIR-CA maintains that the bill’s language continues to conflate political critique with antisemitism, silence educators, and risk criminalizing honest discussions about Palestine and other global justice issues in California classrooms.

In a statement, CAIR-CA Legislative & Government Affairs Director Oussama Mokeddem said: 

“Our educators should be free to teach students the truth about history and discuss human rights without fear of political retaliation. In its current form, AB 715 creates a climate of intimidation and censorship. It undermines ethnic studies, weakens local decision-making, and elevates punitive systems that will harm both students and teachers. It is also disappointing to see that the California State Legislature would rush such an incomplete bill to make a political statement.”

CAIR-CA and allied organizations have raised concerns about the bill’s vague definitions, its disproportionate focus on one form of discrimination outside a broader civil rights framework, and the dangerous precedent of equating anti-Zionism with antisemitism. These provisions open the door to harassment, costly lawsuits, and the further marginalization of vulnerable student communities.

CAIR-CA sent a letter to Senate Education Committee Chair Sasha Pérez outlining its concerns and urging a ‘no’ vote on AB 715. The organization calls on lawmakers to instead prioritize support for educators, investment in inclusive curriculum, and restorative approaches that foster understanding and respect for all students.

CAIR-CA and its partners in the CA Coalition to Defend Public Education will be mobilizing teachers, students, and community members to oppose AB 715 at today’s Senate Education Hearing at 5 p.m. at 1021 O St., Sacramento.


CAIR-CA is a chapter of CAIR, America’s largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance the understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

https://ca.cair.com/press-release/cair-ca-reaffirms-opposition-to-ab-715-ahead-of-senate-education-committee-hearing/
For more information: https://ca.cair.com/
§CAIR-CA letter to Senate Education Committee Chair Sasha Pérez
by CAIR California
Wed, Sep 10, 2025 2:37PM
9.10.25_ab-715-opposition-letter-sen-ed-comm.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (253.0KB)
https://ca.cair.com/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code