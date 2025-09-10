(SACRAMENTO, CA – 9/10/2025) – The California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-CA) today reaffirmed its strong opposition to Assembly Bill 715 (Zbur & Addis), which is scheduled for a hearing in the Senate Education Committee later today.

While recent amendments reflect some of the feedback provided by educators and civil rights groups, CAIR-CA maintains that the bill’s language continues to conflate political critique with antisemitism, silence educators, and risk criminalizing honest discussions about Palestine and other global justice issues in California classrooms.In a statement, CAIR-CA Legislative & Government Affairs Director Oussama Mokeddem said:“Our educators should be free to teach students the truth about history and discuss human rights without fear of political retaliation. In its current form, AB 715 creates a climate of intimidation and censorship. It undermines ethnic studies, weakens local decision-making, and elevates punitive systems that will harm both students and teachers. It is also disappointing to see that the California State Legislature would rush such an incomplete bill to make a political statement.”CAIR-CA and allied organizations have raised concerns about the bill’s vague definitions, its disproportionate focus on one form of discrimination outside a broader civil rights framework, and the dangerous precedent of equating anti-Zionism with antisemitism. These provisions open the door to harassment, costly lawsuits, and the further marginalization of vulnerable student communities.CAIR-CA sent a letter to Senate Education Committee Chair Sasha Pérez outlining its concerns and urging a ‘no’ vote on AB 715. The organization calls on lawmakers to instead prioritize support for educators, investment in inclusive curriculum, and restorative approaches that foster understanding and respect for all students.CAIR-CA and its partners in the CA Coalition to Defend Public Education will be mobilizing teachers, students, and community members to oppose AB 715 at today’s Senate Education Hearing at 5 p.m. at 1021 O St., Sacramento.CAIR-CA is a chapter of CAIR, America’s largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance the understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.