East Bay Education & Student Activism Environment & Forest Defense Government & Elections

End the Oligarchy, Save Our Futures Training

End the Oligarchy, Save Our Futures Flyer
original image (1200x630)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, September 13, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Sunrise Movement Bay Area
Location Details:
Oakland Public Library: César E. Chávez Branch Meeting Room
3301 E 12th St 271
Our political system is built for billionaires and corporations, not everyday people. That's been on full display these past few months. Trump has cemented oligarchy in America, targeted marginalized communities, and hurtled us to the brink of climate catastrophe — and politicians of both parties have let him do it.

We'll be blunt. At this point, there's no way we can stop the climate crisis without ending the immense power of billionaires in our politics.

And Sunrise has got a plan to do just that.

Join us for our “End the Oligarchy, Save Our Futures” Training in Oakland this Saturday September 13th. (Please RSVP via Mobilize, so we know how much drinks + snacks to bring!)

****Sunrise is proud to be a cross-class, multi-racial youth-led organization of folks 35 and under. Everyone is welcome to attend, but we do prioritize our young + black, brown, indigenous voices at these trainings. (Our 35 and older supporters can connect with us here: https://smvmt.org/supporter2025)
For more information: http://smvmt.us/ourfuture
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 10, 2025 1:36PM
