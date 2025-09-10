top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine California East Bay International U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

ZIM FACTOR: The Israeli ZIM Chartered Ship Mississippi Lost Over 60 Containers in LA Port

by Repost
Wed, Sep 10, 2025 1:01PM
An Israeli shipping ZIM chartered ship the Mississippi lost more than 67 containers in the Port of Los Angeles.
The ZIM Factor Containers In The Port Of LA
original image (3262x2446)
ZIM FACTOR: The Israeli ZIM Chartered Ship Mississippi Lost Over 60 Containers In The Port Of Los Angeles On 9/9/25

9/10/25

In a massive container collapse, over 60 containers on the Israeli ZIM chartered ship Mississippi lost nearly 60 containers in the Port of Los Angeles.

It is highly unusual that this large number of containers would be lost while the ship was in a port.

Although ZIM owned ships do not go on the West Coast due to labor community actions in the Port Of Oakland in solidarity with the Palestinian people, the ZIM company has chartered ships such as the Mississippi to take their cargo and other cargo around the world.
§ZIM Containers In The Water In The Port of LA
by Repost
Wed, Sep 10, 2025 1:01PM
sm_zim_ship_container_la.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ZIM because of a labor community boycott has chartered other ships to move their cargo. The ship Mississippi was chartered by ZIM to move their cargo and other business cargo.
§ZIM Ship In Port Of Oakland Prior To Boycott
by Repost
Wed, Sep 10, 2025 1:01PM
zim_line_ship_in_port.jpg
ZIM owned ships used to work West Coast Ports but they have chartered out their business to other ships.
