An Israeli shipping ZIM chartered ship the Mississippi lost more than 67 containers in the Port of Los Angeles.

It is highly unusual that this large number of containers would be lost while the ship was in a port.



Although ZIM owned ships do not go on the West Coast due to labor community actions in the Port Of Oakland in solidarity with the Palestinian people, the ZIM company has chartered ships such as the Mississippi to take their cargo and other cargo around the world.

