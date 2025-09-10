From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
ZIM FACTOR: The Israeli ZIM Chartered Ship Mississippi Lost Over 60 Containers in LA Port
An Israeli shipping ZIM chartered ship the Mississippi lost more than 67 containers in the Port of Los Angeles.
ZIM FACTOR: The Israeli ZIM Chartered Ship Mississippi Lost Over 60 Containers In The Port Of Los Angeles On 9/9/25
9/10/25
In a massive container collapse, over 60 containers on the Israeli ZIM chartered ship Mississippi lost nearly 60 containers in the Port of Los Angeles.
It is highly unusual that this large number of containers would be lost while the ship was in a port.
Although ZIM owned ships do not go on the West Coast due to labor community actions in the Port Of Oakland in solidarity with the Palestinian people, the ZIM company has chartered ships such as the Mississippi to take their cargo and other cargo around the world.
9/10/25
In a massive container collapse, over 60 containers on the Israeli ZIM chartered ship Mississippi lost nearly 60 containers in the Port of Los Angeles.
It is highly unusual that this large number of containers would be lost while the ship was in a port.
Although ZIM owned ships do not go on the West Coast due to labor community actions in the Port Of Oakland in solidarity with the Palestinian people, the ZIM company has chartered ships such as the Mississippi to take their cargo and other cargo around the world.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network