The Time Has Come for the Fall of the Trump Regime - Beginning Nov 4, 2025 - Washington, D.C.
Date:
Sunday, September 21, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Email:
Phone:
415-776-4580
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/98811787805?pwd=4kijYHt7XjzhzCGyxa1gbDDbmac3bO.1
Meeting ID: 988 1178 7805 Passcode: 067772
or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/98811787805?pwd=4kijYHt7XjzhzCGyxa1gbDDbmac3bO.1
Meeting ID: 988 1178 7805 Passcode: 067772
Presentation and discussion with representatives of the Bay Area Chapter of Refuse Fascism.
Beginning November 5, the one-year anniversary of Trump's election, flood DC in nonviolent protest. Surround the White House. Surround the Capitol. Surround the illegitimate fascist-packed Supreme Court. Come back again and again. Across the country, refuse to comply. Every person of conscience, millions of us together, grind the machinery of the fascist regime to a halt. Don't stop until Trump is removed.
With a broad-based coalition of faith, community, and civic groups joining this call for millions to flood DC in non-violent, day after day protest in DC, we have a chance at defeating a horror that threatens humanity’s very survival. Faith and community groups have been instrumental in social movements that have changed the direction of history in the past two centuries from the Underground Railroad and Abolitionist movements, to the Civil Rights and anti-war movements of the 1960s. If we dare, we can defeat a horror that threatens humanity’s very survival. If we fail to even try, future generations — if they exist — will never forgive us.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 10, 2025 9:56AM
