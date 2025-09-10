Divest from Tesla! CalPERS Pension Board Meeting - Come Join Public Comments

Date:

Monday, September 15, 2025

Time:

12:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Divest CA Pensions From Tesla organization

Location Details:

CALL TO ACTION: CalPERS Members & CA Taxpayers & Everyone Make Your Voices Heard



MAKE A PUBLIC COMMENT: CALPERS DIVEST FROM TESLA!



YOUR VOICE MATTERS!



California's public employee pension funds, CalPERS and CalSTRS, reported substantially more than $2 billion in holdings of Tesla stock combined as of their most recent reports.



Tesla’s financial instability, erratic leadership, and political volatility make continued investment increasingly risky.



As stewards of public retirement funds, CalPERS and CalSTRS also carry a moral responsibility to uphold the values of public service and democracy. Investing in a company that undermines labor rights and civil freedoms directly contradicts the mission of the public institutions we serve. Divesting from Tesla is both a financial imperative and a principled stand for the future we’re working so hard to build.



Tell CalPERS to sell TSLA, all of it, now!



We'll be presenting the CalPERS governing board with more signatures and personal statements on a petition (please sign if you haven't already!) to divest from Tesla. It's already been signed by more than 1500 CalSTRS and CalPERS members and California taxpayers.



Anyone can attend, observe, and speak, either in person or by watching the webcast and phoning in to 800-259-4105 during the public comment period. Every California taxpayer has a stake in the solvency of CalPERS.



The CalPERS board meeting begins at 9:15 a.m. and lasts all day, including some public and some closed sessions. Public comment is item 5(g) of the Investment Committee agenda. Public comment is tentatively expected to start around 1:15 p.m. but could be earlier or later. Bring a book and be prepared to wait!



It’s about a 20-minute (0.8 mile) walk to the CalPERS complex ("Lincoln Plaza") in downtown Sacramento from the Sacramento Amtrak station.

