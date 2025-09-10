top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/15/2025
California Central Valley Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Divest from Tesla! CalPERS Pension Board Meeting - Come Join Public Comments

CalPERS Headquarters (Lincoln Plaza North) 400 P Street Sacramento, CA 95811 FREE SPEECH: Come add your public comment during the CalP...
original image (898x505)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, September 15, 2025
Time:
12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Divest CA Pensions From Tesla organization
Location Details:
CalPERS Headquarters (Lincoln Plaza North)
400 P Street
Sacramento, CA 95811

FREE SPEECH: Come add your public comment during
the CalPERS board meeting. Join in person in Sacramento, or you can join online and comment via phone.

Webcast: https://www.calpers.ca.gov/about/board/board-meetings/webcast

Comment phone line: 1-800-259-4105

You do not need to be a CalPERS or CalSTRS member. Anyone can attend, observe, and speak!
CALL TO ACTION: CalPERS Members & CA Taxpayers & Everyone Make Your Voices Heard

MAKE A PUBLIC COMMENT: CALPERS DIVEST FROM TESLA!

YOUR VOICE MATTERS!

California's public employee pension funds, CalPERS and CalSTRS, reported substantially more than $2 billion in holdings of Tesla stock combined as of their most recent reports.

Tesla’s financial instability, erratic leadership, and political volatility make continued investment increasingly risky.

As stewards of public retirement funds, CalPERS and CalSTRS also carry a moral responsibility to uphold the values of public service and democracy. Investing in a company that undermines labor rights and civil freedoms directly contradicts the mission of the public institutions we serve. Divesting from Tesla is both a financial imperative and a principled stand for the future we’re working so hard to build.

Tell CalPERS to sell TSLA, all of it, now!

We'll be presenting the CalPERS governing board with more signatures and personal statements on a petition (please sign if you haven't already!) to divest from Tesla. It's already been signed by more than 1500 CalSTRS and CalPERS members and California taxpayers.

Anyone can attend, observe, and speak, either in person or by watching the webcast and phoning in to 800-259-4105 during the public comment period. Every California taxpayer has a stake in the solvency of CalPERS.

The CalPERS board meeting begins at 9:15 a.m. and lasts all day, including some public and some closed sessions. Public comment is item 5(g) of the Investment Committee agenda. Public comment is tentatively expected to start around 1:15 p.m. but could be earlier or later. Bring a book and be prepared to wait!

It’s about a 20-minute (0.8 mile) walk to the CalPERS complex ("Lincoln Plaza") in downtown Sacramento from the Sacramento Amtrak station.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/calpers-p...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 10, 2025 9:40AM
§
by Divest CA Pensions From Tesla organization
Wed, Sep 10, 2025 9:40AM
divest_from_tesla__action_network.png
https://actionnetwork.org/events/calpers-p...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code