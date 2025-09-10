top
View events for the week of 9/13/2025
Palo Alto: #TeslaTakedown Protest (weekly)

Palo Alto: #TeslaTakedown Protest (weekly)

Sidewalk in front of Tesla Palo Alto 4180 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94306 Wednesdays from 4 PM to 6 PM Saturdays from 1 PM to 3 PM
original image (1101x1101)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, September 13, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
#TeslaTakedown
Location Details:
Sidewalk in front of Tesla Palo Alto
4180 El Camino Real,
Palo Alto, CA 94306

Wednesdays from 4 PM to 6 PM
Saturdays from 1 PM to 3 PM
#TeslaTakedown Protest

Weekly:
Wednesdays from 4 PM to 6 PM
Saturdays from 1 PM to 3 PM

Elon Musk and his billionaire friends are destroying our democracy, and using their fortunes to do it. We are taking nonviolent action to stop it.

Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines. We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.

Make a "NO MUSK", or "NO Oligarchs"; "NO Billionaires" sign that can be read from across the street. Bring a friend, a water bottle, a lawn chair if you prefer to sit. Wear sunscreen/a hat.

Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.

#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla
For more information: https://www.teslatakedown.com/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 10, 2025 9:20AM
by #TeslaTakedown
Wed, Sep 10, 2025 9:20AM
https://www.teslatakedown.com/
