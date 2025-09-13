From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sunnyvale: #TeslaTakedown Protest
Date:
Saturday, September 13, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
#TeslaTakedown
Location Details:
Sidewalk outside the Sunnyvale Tesla
750 E El Camino Real
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
#TeslaTakedown Protest
Elon Musk and his billionaire friends are destroying our democracy, and using their fortunes to do it. We are taking nonviolent action to stop it.
Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines. We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.
Make a "NO MUSK", or "NO Oligarchs"; "NO Billionaires" sign that can be read from across the street. Bring a friend, a water bottle, a lawn chair if you prefer to sit. Wear sunscreen/a hat.
Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.
#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/tesla-tak...
