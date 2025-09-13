Sunnyvale: #TeslaTakedown Protest

Date:

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

#TeslaTakedown

Location Details:

Sidewalk outside the Sunnyvale Tesla

750 E El Camino Real

Sunnyvale, CA 94086

Elon Musk and his billionaire friends are destroying our democracy, and using their fortunes to do it. We are taking nonviolent action to stop it.



Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines. We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.



Make a "NO MUSK", or "NO Oligarchs"; "NO Billionaires" sign that can be read from across the street. Bring a friend, a water bottle, a lawn chair if you prefer to sit. Wear sunscreen/a hat.



Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.



#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla