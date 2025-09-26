Article deadline for Slingshot Issue #143!

Date:

Friday, September 26, 2025

Time:

11:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

slingshot collective

Location Details:

Long Haul Infoshop 3124 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - across from La Pena

Slingshot is accepting articles, photographs, art, reviews, etc. for issue #143, to be published in October, 2025. Slingshot is an independent, radical newspaper distributed nationally that has been published in Berkeley since 1988. We'll print 35,000+ copies of issue #143 and distribute them in all 50 states - 90% outside the Bay Area.



Email submissions to slingshotcollective dot protonmail dot com and send your material as a .doc attachment please.



You can also join the art party to make the issue October 11 and 12 - email if you're interested.



Many radical topics are of interest -- what are we going to do when the National Guard occupies Oakland (or our town anywhere)? how can we avoid overwhelm and isolation in these times? what can people do to push back? general strike? let's stop doing what we're supposed to be doing. Also: economics, environment, labor, identity, DIY, anti-represssion, resistance, etc. — Slingshot suggests you write about stuff you’re involved with, know about, or are passionate about. Because Slingshot only comes out every 6 months and it takes a while for an article to go from the author to getting distributed, the best Slingshot articles are analysis, not news updates. See our website for article writing tips.