top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/17/2025
San Francisco Labor & Workers Media Activism & Independent Media

Rally at San Francisco KQED During Their Corporate Board Meeting

KQED 2601 Mariposa St. San Francisco
original image (612x791)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Time:
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Repost
Location Details:
KQED
2601 Mariposa St.
San Francisco
9/17/25 Rally At San Francisco KQED During Their Corporate Board Meeting
What Happened to Local TV at KQED?

Bridget Barrett, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, KQED

Bring Back Local TV at KQED

We are the union-represented employees of KQED. Once known for groundbreaking local shows like Spark and Jacques Pépin, KQED now produces only 6½ hours of local TV per year. The rest? Bought from other producers.

Last year, KQED even moved union jobs to a non-union facility in New York—violating our contract. An arbitrator agreed.

Your donations built public TV in the Bay Area. Now, funds are diverted to podcasts with no TV presence, and none of KQED’s 105 journalists work in television.

We believe KQED’s mission includes strong, local storytelling on TV. If you agree, make your voice heard.

Tell KQED: Bring back local television and invest in union jobs that serve our community.
PETITION BY

Carrie Biggs-Adams
NABET LOCAL 51 KQED MEMBERS
SPONSORED BY


NABET LOCAL 51-KQED
San Francisco, CA
To: Bridget Barrett, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, KQED
From: [Your Name]

As a supporter of KQED, I’m deeply concerned about the station’s shift away from local television production. For decades, KQED was a vital platform for Bay Area voices—telling our stories, reflecting our diversity, and engaging meaningfully with the community.
Today, much of the programming feels like a rebroadcast of national PBS content. While valuable, it lacks the local relevance that once set KQED apart. What happened to the commitment to covering our region’s culture, challenges, and achievements?
At a time when local trust and connection are more important than ever, I urge you to reinvest in original, community-rooted storytelling. KQED’s strength has always come from its people—dedicated, talented, and mission-driven staff who care deeply about public service.
Please listen to their voices, and ours. The Bay Area deserves to see itself on its public broadcasting station once again.
For more information: http://bit.ly/4jBPXgd
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 10, 2025 8:24AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code