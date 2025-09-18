From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Practicing Hope: Conversation with Areej Masoud: Khayari Foundation in Bethlehem
Date:
Thursday, September 18, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Friends of Wadi Foquin
Location Details:
Cornerstone Fellowship
348 N Canyons Parkway
Livermore, CA. 94550
348 N Canyons Parkway
Livermore, CA. 94550
Please join us for an important conversation and event!
Learn how young women are gaining leadership and economic empowerment skills while facing challenges living in Palestine.
Free!!
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 10, 2025 8:14AM
