Family rally & March for Gaza

Date:

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Soul of my Soul Exhibit

Location Details:

Delucchi Park

Pleasanton CA

Meet at Noon. March at 12:30

🚨 Let Gaza Live – Community Rally 🚨



Stop the killing. Stop the fear. Stand for Gaza’s children. 💔



✨ Family-friendly! Kids can decorate paper plates to carry during the march.



Your presence matters. Let’s raise our voices together for justice and peace. 🕊️