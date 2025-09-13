From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Family rally & March for Gaza
Date:
Saturday, September 13, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Soul of my Soul Exhibit
Location Details:
Delucchi Park
Pleasanton CA
Meet at Noon. March at 12:30
Pleasanton CA
Meet at Noon. March at 12:30
🚨 Let Gaza Live – Community Rally 🚨
Stop the killing. Stop the fear. Stand for Gaza’s children. 💔
📍 Delucchi Park, Pleasanton, CA
📅 Saturday, Sept 13
🕛 12:00 pm (March starts 12:30 pm)
✨ Family-friendly! Kids can decorate paper plates to carry during the march.
Your presence matters. Let’s raise our voices together for justice and peace. 🕊️
For more information: https://www.soulofmysoulexhibit.com/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 10, 2025 8:07AM
