Bay Area Anarchist Book Fair

Date:

Saturday, October 18, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Conference

Organizer/Author:

slingshot collective

Location Details:

The Humanist Hall 390 27th St. Oakland

The Bay Area Anarchist Book Fair is an annual event that brings together people interested and engaged in radical work to connect, learn, and discuss through books and information tables, workshops, panel discussions, skill sharing, and more! Dozens of publishers, micro presses, and community organizations. We seek to create an inclusive space to introduce new folks to anarchism, foster a productive dialogue between various political traditions, as well as anarchists from different milieus and create an opportunity to dissect our movements’ strengths, weaknesses, strategies and tactics. This year we explore anarchist infrastructure and interdependence.



The event is free and wheelchair accessible*. KN 95 or 95 masks required indoors and encouraged on the rest of the book fair grounds.



*Wheelchair access through the back near 2415 28th St.